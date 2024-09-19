Arrest made in deadly shooting of Florida City father trying to stop fight involving his daughter

FLORIDA CITY - Miami-Dade police say an arrest has been made in Tuesday's deadly shooting of a father who was trying to break up an after-school fight between his teen daughter and classmates.

Kentarian Cross, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Johnny Stevenson.

On Wednesday, Cross turned himself into the police and was taken into custody.

During a hearing Thursday, Cross' attorney claimed he was being choked by Stevenson when the shooting happened.

"The victim didn't have a gun, nobody else had a gun. Only Mr. Cross had a gun and he used it to kill the victim. There's probable cause for second-degree murder. It's no bond," ruled Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The fight and shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near NW 14 Street and NW 1 Court in Florida City, close to the girl's bus stop.

Stevenson's daughter said the fight began as an argument on the bus with a 15-year-old classmate. She said when the teen sprayed mace on her they started fighting. It then spilled out onto the street. She said she called her dad for help.

Cellphone videos of the fight were posted online.

When Stevenson arrived, he tried to break up the fight between his daughter and several girls, according to police.

Cross, who also intervened in the fight, at one point pulled a gun and shot Stevenson, according to his arrest report.

According to police, several witnesses identified Cross as the gunman.

Stevenson, who was shot in the stomach, was initially taken to Baptist Homestead Hospital. From there he was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center where he died.

Stevenson's son said his dad was the father of 14 children. He said he was a loving dad who enjoyed dirt biking and spending time with family. He added that he was well-known and loved in the community and like a father to many kids in the neighborhood.

As for those involved in the fight, Miami-Dade public schools said it was aware of a video clip involving the students from Homestead Senior High School.

"The school's administration is reviewing the matter, and the students involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. At M-DCPS, the well-being and safety of our students is of the utmost importance," according to the statement.

