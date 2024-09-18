Dad of 14 fatally shot In Florida City trying to stop fight involving daughter

MIAMI - A father of 14 children is dead after an after-school fight Tuesday afternoon between girls led to his shooting in Florida City.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was involved in a fight with a classmate that escalated to the fatal shooting of her dad, 47-year-old Johnny Stevenson.

It happened near NW 14th Street and NW 1st Court near their bus stop.

The daughter of the victim said the altercation started verbally with a girl on the bus.

"She maced me. Once she maced me, we started fighting," said the victim's daughter.

Then, the girl said she was spit on.

Cell phone video captured the fight. The girl tells CBS News Miami she called her dad and said he tried to intervene to protect her, when a young man got involved.

"The person who shot my dad pulled my best friend away, then he pulled my momma. That's when my dad seen him, then the boy shoved my dad. My dad shoved him back and then the boy pulled out a gun and shot him," said the victim's daughter.

Stevenson's daughter tells us he was shot in the stomach.

"I seen my dad in the corner of my eye. I seen him fall. I wasn't really thinking. I see him on the floor, I put pressure on his stomach. My mom, she comes to put pressure on his stomach."

Stevenson was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

His family tells us he was a devoted father to all of his 14 children and was well known in the community.

"I mean so many people loved him," said Arnold Lloyd, Stevenson's uncle.

Wednesday night, there was an enhanced police presence in the area as officers searched for the suspect.

Now, a young girl and her 13 siblings are left without a father, their hearts, shattered.

"I'll never get over it," said the victim's daughter.

As police search for the shooter, they are offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.