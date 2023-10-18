Another cool, comfortable South Florida morning, afternoon highs warm to low 80s

MIAMI - Another cool, refreshing start on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s across South Florida. Not quite as chilly as Tuesday, but it still felt nice.

A beautiful, dry day ahead with sunny skies and low humidity. It will be a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Thursday morning will be a bit milder in the low 70s. Highs will be closer to the mid-80s with the chance for isolated showers.

The rain chance goes up slightly on Friday as moisture increases ahead. Spotty showers will be possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday we stay warm with highs near 90 degrees with a few showers possible ahead of our next cold front. By Sunday morning we'll wake up with cooler upper 60s. Highs climb to the mid-80s.