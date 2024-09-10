Pirates top Marlins 6-4

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run blast to reach the 20-homer plateau for the 10th time in his career and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old designated hitter turned on a fastball from Miami's Adam Oller (1-3) with two on and two out in the fifth inning and sent it into the first row of bleachers in left field to give Pittsburgh a five-run lead.

McCutchen has had eight of his 20-homer seasons with Pittsburgh, the second-most in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Willie Stargell.

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Bryan Reynolds had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who have won three straight. Joey Wentz (1-2) earned the victory. Aroldis Chapman survived a rocky ninth to earn his eighth save on a night the Pirates used six relievers behind opener Carmen Mlodzinski.

Jhonny Pereda had three hits for Miami. Kyle Stowers added a pair of doubles for the Marlins.

A year after clinching a surprising wild-card spot at PNC Park, the Marlins are on pace for their first 100-loss season since 2019.

The 29-year-old Oller, one of a major league-record-tying 69 players Miami has used this season, gave up a pair of runs in the first and four more in the fifth when Reynolds laced an RBI single and McCutchen followed two batters later with the 319th homer of his career.

The five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP is in the second year of his second stint with the Pirates, where he starred from 2009-17 before being traded to San Francisco. He returned ahead of the 2023 season to a place he considers his hometown and is steadily climbing up the franchise charts in multiple categories.

McCutchen has hit 235 of his homers for Pittsburgh, fourth-most in team history and five behind Pirates icon Roberto Clemente. McCutchen plans to keep playing in 2025, most likely in a place the Florida native considers home.

Marlins moves

Miami claimed RHP Michael Petersen off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Petersen, who played for Britain during the World Baseball Classic, went 3-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances with Los Angeles. To make room for Petersen, the Marlins designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment.

Trainer's room

Marlins: Scratched infielder Connor Norby from the lineup due to left foot soreness. Norby fouled a pitch from Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes on Monday night. Jake Burger filled in for Norby at third.

Pirates: The team isn't ready to rule 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes out for the season with back soreness, but time is running out. Hayes, who last played on Aug. 17, is not doing any baseball activities.

Up next

The series wraps up with a matinee on Wednesday. Bailey Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh. The Marlins have yet to name a starter.