Recruiting expert Larry Blustein breaks down top South Florida high school football talent to watch in 2026

South Florida's high school football season is underway, bringing another crop of elite prospects competing for championships, college scholarships and recognition as some of the best players in the country.

As the race for the Nat Moore Trophy begins to take shape, longtime South Florida recruiting expert Larry Blustein joined CBS News Miami's Mike Cugno to break down the region's top talent and the position groups that could stand out this season.

The Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Blustein said the award was created not only to recognize what players accomplish on the field, but also their achievements in the classroom and community.

Past winners have gone on to become major names at the next level, including Rueben Bain Jr. and Jeremiah Smith.

This year's South Florida class once again features a deep group of highly recruited players, with Blustein pointing to wide receiver as one of the area's strongest positions.

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Among the players to watch is Julius Jones Jr., the son of former NFL running back Julius Jones, who played college football at Notre Dame.

Blustein also highlighted several players from perennial powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, including Zayden Gamble, a Notre Dame commit, and Mark Matthews, who committed to Texas A&M over the University of Miami earlier this year.

South Florida also continues to produce a strong crop of defensive backs, Blustein said, while the region is seeing more talent emerge at positions that haven't traditionally been as deep.

That includes offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

"You're starting to see a few more quarterbacks kind of rise a little bit," Blustein told Cugno, noting that South Florida has traditionally produced more athletes at other skill positions.

The Nat Moore Trophy race will continue throughout the high school football season as CBS News Miami highlights some of the top players from across South Florida.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.