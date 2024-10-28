Supporters, critics of Florida's marijuana amendment proposal speak out in South Florida

MIAMI - There were dueling press conferences Monday in South Florida where supporters and opponents of the Amendment 3 proposal gave their opinions.

If passed, Amendment 3 would allow adults who are 21 or older to possess, purchase and use marijuana for personal, nonmedical reasons. It also sets limits on how much individuals can legally carry.

"I admit I smoked pot when I was like 21 years old," said former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Despite his past, he said he does not support the amendment.

"It was not nearly as potent as it is now," said Bush.

At The Biltmore in Coral Gables, Bush, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala and other leaders joined together to explain why they don't support the marijuana amendment.

"If we care about our kids, we will oppose Amendment 3," said Shalala.

Right now, marijuana is only legal for medicinal use in Florida. Amendment 3 would change that.

"This is a win, win for the state," said Republican state Senator Joe Gruters.

In Hallandale Beach, supporters of the amendment proposal including Gruters and state Senator Shevrin Jones expressed their views at a Trulieve store. They argue that making the change will be a positive move.

"Don't buy into the misinformation the other side is feeding everyone," said Gruters.

Proponents say it will bring more money to the state, but not everyone agrees.

"We're going to have $100 to $450 million more a year in recurring revenue," said Gruters.

Former Gov. Bush said he doesn't think that's true.

"The pitch that this is somehow going to generate revenue I think is wrong," he said.

Both sides are passionate and trying to rally voters with just eight days left until Election Day.

"This is good for Florida. We will be able to regulate it and this will be a win," said Gruters.

Shalala said the complete opposite is true.

"This is a disaster for Florida," said Shalala.