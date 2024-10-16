Tonight: CBS News Miami to host debate on Amendment 3 recreational marijuana

MIAMI - CBS News Miami will be hosting a debate moderated by CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Florida's Amendment 3.

Opposing Amendment 3 is Dr. Jessica Spencer. She is the director of advocacy for the No on 3 Campaign. She specializes in substance abuse prevention and she previously led the campaign against medical marijuana in 2016, which did pass.

And in support of the amendment is Republican State Senator Joe Gruters. A former chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters has served in the legislature since 2016.

They will participate in a debate that will be streamed live on CBS News Miami.

What to know about Amendment 3: Recreational Marijuana

On November 5, Florida voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state will legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Amendment 3, if passed, would join Florida with 24 other states that have already approved recreational marijuana, expanding the legal framework that began with medical marijuana in 2016.

What does the amendment do?

Amendment 3 allows adults aged 21 or older to possess, purchase, and use marijuana for personal, nonmedical reasons.

The proposed law sets limits on how much individuals can legally carry: Up to 85 grams of marijuana or 5 grams of marijuana concentrate.

If approved, existing medical marijuana dispensaries would be able to sell marijuana to recreational users, and state-licensed businesses could be authorized to cultivate, process, and distribute the product.

The argument for and against

Supporters of Amendment 3 argue that legalizing marijuana would curb the black market and ensure that marijuana products sold are safe and regulated. They also suggest that decriminalizing marijuana could free up law enforcement resources and reduce nonviolent drug offenses.

Opponents, however, warn that legalizing marijuana could lead to an increase in unregulated drug use, making roads less safe and negatively impacting youth. Some also raise concerns that crime rates could rise as a result of wider marijuana availability.

How the vote works

A "yes" vote on Amendment 3 would support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and older.

A "no" vote would keep the current system in place, where marijuana is only available for medical use.

For the amendment to pass, it must secure at least 60% of the vote, a higher threshold than a simple majority, in line with the state's constitutional requirements for amendments.

The path ahead: Regulations and federal law

If voters approve the amendment, the Florida legislature will be responsible for creating the regulatory framework for the recreational marijuana industry. This process could take years to implement, as seen in other states.

Medical marijuana treatment centers and other state-licensed facilities would initially be the only entities allowed to sell recreational marijuana, but new legislation could expand licensing to other businesses.

It's important to note that even if Florida legalizes recreational marijuana, it remains illegal at the federal level, which could create ongoing legal complexities for businesses and consumers alike.