Mets power past Marlins 10-4 in series opener with Alonso's grand slam

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Monday night.

Four homers fuel New York's 11-hit attack

Starling Marte, Luis Torrens and Brandon Nimmo also went deep for the Mets, who finished with 11 hits in the opener of a three-game series. Every starter in the lineup had at least one.

New York left-hander David Peterson gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Peterson (1-0) struck out nine and walked three.

Alonso's drive chased Miami starter Cal Quantrill (0-1) and highlighted a seven-run fifth. Torrens capped the outburst when he connected for a two-run shot off reliever George Soriano to put the Mets ahead 8-1.

Otto López's solo homer in the first gave the Marlins a quick lead before the Mets tied it on Marte's drive in the third.

The Marlins scored two in the ninth, ending a string of 11 2/3 scoreless innings by New York's bullpen to start the season.

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor sat out after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child. He made it to the ballpark in time for first pitch, but did not play.

Miami's Quantrill struggles, Peterson earns win for Mets

Quantrill allowed six runs and eight hits over four-plus innings in his Marlins debut. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a one-year deal as a free agent Feb. 12.

After getting ahead 3-1 in the count against Quantrill, Alonso fouled off two consecutive sinkers. Quantrill then threw another sinker that Alonso drove 400 feet over the wall in right-center for his fourth career slam to make it 6-1.

Nimmo's two-run shot in the sixth gave him eight home runs at loanDepot Park, tying his most at any road ballpark. He also has eight at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park and Atlanta's Truist Park.

Mets RHP Kodai Senga makes his season debut Tuesday against 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara (0-0, 3.86 ERA).