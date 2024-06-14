A flood of frustration after days of rain, but things are getting better

MIAMI - South Florida is beginning to dry out a bit after days of rain inundated the area.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it will likely be mostly quiet early Friday another round of rain will move in late morning, afternoon, and evening with the potential for downpours and flooding since the ground is already saturated.

While South Florida may see less rain on Friday, compared to earlier this week, many neighborhoods remained affected by standing water.

"Conditions have improved remarkably and will stay the way they are. It will take a long time for the water to drain," said NEXT Weather chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

In Hallandale Beach, a woman mistook a canal for a flooded road and drove into it.

She was able to climb out through a window to safety.

"She was pretty much really strong, I can't even imagine, that must be a very scary ordeal, but she looked very composed and she was safe. That's all that really matters. She got out of the car really quickly and she was safe," said a woman who watched as the car was hauled out of the canal.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Another area that experienced flooding was Aventura.

Friday morning, Aventura spokesman Evan Ross said they are happy with the way their stormwater infrastructure handled all the water it took on.

"This was an unprecedented rain storm. We took on as much rain in 48 hours as we would typically take on in an entire summer. Our major arteries cleared quickly, Biscayne Boulevard, Country Club Drive, and of last night every road in Aventura is passable," he said Friday morning. "There's still some flooding on some roads, but not so much that cars can't get through."

The rain has also taken a toll on several neighborhoods in North Miami. That's where more than 20 inches of rain has fallen, turning some streets and roads into rivers.

At NE 11th Avenue and NE 145th Street, standing water has flooded parking lots and homes.



There is so much water. I did not expect this much water but it just goes to show that you have to be concerned and watchful during the hurricane season," said Pamela Lawhorn-Schwalm who has live in the neighborhood for two decades.

South Florida remains under a flood watch through Friday night.

