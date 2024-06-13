Flash flood warning issued for parts of South Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Broward County through 8 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Hallandale, Dania Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale.

An additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible for affected areas.

Flash flooding is already occurring weather officials said.

Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston and Coconut Creek.

If you encounter flooded roads turn around. Authorities say most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

They urge you to be aware of your surroundings and again, do not drive on flooded roads.