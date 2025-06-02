911 calls reveal chaos during Miramar shooting near Aldi supermarket

Newly obtained 911 calls reveal terrifying moments during a weekend shooting in Miramar that began outside an apartment complex and spilled into the parking lot of a nearby Aldi supermarket.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Two people were wounded and 19-year-old Kelton Reed was arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint and fleeing the scene, according to police. A brief pursuit led to his arrest.

A Miramar Police spokeswoman said they are still searching for additional suspects.

"It sounded like machine guns"

Several 911 callers described the panic and confusion as gunfire rang out.

"I am pretty sure I heard 20 gunshots," said one caller. Another caller from the Epic Vibe Residences said, "There was a lot of gunfire. It sounded like machine guns." A third caller reported, "There was just someone opening fire with a gun."

Police said after the initial gunfire, Reed pointed a pistol at a woman and threatened to kill her if she didn't give up her red 2019 Ford Mustang. He was later arrested and charged with robbery, carjacking with a firearm and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

A judge found probable cause for the charges and ordered Reed to be held without bond during his appearance in bond court on Sunday.

Supermarket customers take cover

The situation escalated as it moved into the Aldi parking lot, where customers took shelter inside the store.

"I am at the Aldi on Miramar Parkway. There is a shooting outside," one caller told a 911 dispatcher.

"Who is shooting at who?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know. We are locked inside the supermarket and can just hear gunshots," the caller said.

"Are they still there?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't know. Everyone is inside the supermarket," the caller replied, then added with a sigh, "Oh my God. I can't get out of here."

Resident: "I picked up my son and started running"

Felipe Larramonde, a resident of the apartment complex, said he had a terrifying encounter during the incident.

He told CBS News Miami that he was walking outside with his 18-month-old son when he saw three men arguing, followed by gunfire.

"The guy started shooting," he said. "And I saw bullets flying past me. And I picked up my son under me and started running."

Larramonde showed CBS News how a bullet entered his sliding glass door near his balcony and pointed out four bullet holes in his living room.

According to Miramar Police, both people who were wounded in the incident were hospitalized. One has since been released. Investigators have not yet determined whether the victims were bystanders or involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information about the case or the additional suspects is urged to contact Miramar Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).