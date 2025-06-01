Man arrested in Miramar Aldi shooting carjacked woman's Mustang, held without bond, court documents say

New details have been revealed following an arrest made in Saturday's shooting and carjacking near a Miramar Aldi from this weekend.

Kelton Reed, 19, was arrested Saturday following the incident and charged with robbery, carjacking and aggravated assault after a shootout from a nearby apartment complex spilled into the nearby supermarket, where he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her if he didn't take her vehicle.

Two people were injured in the shooting. One of the victims was released from the hospital Saturday night while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Reed appeared in court on Sunday morning, where the judge ordered that he be held without bond.

An altercation leads to gunfire and a carjacking

According to Miramar Police, an altercation at the Epic Residences on Miramar Parkway off Flamingo Road escalated into a shooting on Saturday afternoon, where 20 rounds were fired.

One of the people involved in the altercation -- later identified as Reed -- ran into the nearby Aldi, where he encountered a woman driving her red 2019 Fort Mustang, pointed a gun at her, demanding that she get out of the car or "he would kill her," according to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami.

The woman, in fear for her life, got out of the car, and Reed jumped into the driver's seat and drove off. A "very brief" police pursuit ensued, and Reed bailed from the car before officers apprehended him and took him into custody.

When the scene spilled into the Aldi, shoppers were stuck inside as police came, but were able to leave once the scene was cleared.

CBS News Miami spoke with witnesses to the entire incident, who expressed fear and shock at what had happened near their homes, including one man who showed how his walls were riddled with bullets from the shootout.