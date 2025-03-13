Despite arrests, heartache still fresh for family of 3-year-old boy killed in Fort Lauderdale drive-by shooting

It's been almost eight months since Rylo Yancy was shot and killed, but for his family, the heartache is still fresh.

"He was only three years old. They shattered our whole entire family," said Yancy's cousin Todera Scott.

Yancy was shot and killed while going down a slide at a birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 21, 2024. Investigators said it was a drive-by shooting between young men in two cars.

"They had no empathy or sympathy to come to a one-year-old's party and take my little cousin's life away," Scott said.

Earlier this week, 20-year-old Tyler Hollins, believed to be one of the shooters, was charged with first-degree murder in Yancy's case. Thaddeus Squire III, 23, was charged with accessory after the fact.

According to court documents, Squire helped Hollins by giving him transportation to avoid arrest.

"While this arrest does not and will never replace the void in our hearts or the absence in our homes, it does bring us some solace and peace and most importantly, closer to Justice for Rylo," said Yancy's cousin Dania Gilner.

On Thursday, investigators told CBS News Miami they're looking for several other men involved in the case.

"Everybody that was involved, everyone that was driving, everyone that sat in the car that plotted, we want all of them. They can run, but they cannot hide. We're coming for everything. A life for a life," Scott said.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to additional arrests in Yancy's case. Remember, if you have a tip, you can remain anonymous