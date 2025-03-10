Watch CBS News
Man charged in killing of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy, shot at Fort Lauderdale birthday party

By Mauricio Maldonado

A 20-year-old man has been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy last July, marking a significant breakthrough in the case, police said.

Tyler Hollins, 20, was indicted on Thursday for first-degree murder, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced. BSO

Tyler Hollins was indicted Thursday by a grand jury for first-degree murder, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced.

Hollins was already in custody on unrelated charges when the indictment was issued and has since been additionally charged in Yancy's death.

While Hollins' indictment is a step forward, police said the investigation is far from over.

Rylo was shot during a drive-by attack while he was at a birthday party at Riverland Park, located near the 900 block of S.W. 27th Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. on July 21, 2024. 

Other suspects involved

Detectives have identified other suspects involved in the shooting and authorities said they are actively working to bring them to justice.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. A reward of up to $10,000 remains available for tips leading to additional arrests.

Witnesses or those with knowledge of the shooting can contact the FLPD Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or 954-828-6673.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

