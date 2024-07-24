Fort Lauderdale community leaders, family unite seeking justice for 3-year-old Rylo Yancy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Grieving loved ones, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, the police chief and a city commissioner are appealing for help in the death of a 3-year-old boy who lost his life this past weekend during a drive-by shooting at a birthday party at Riverland Park.

Fort Lauderdale police also said they are circulating new flyers showing there is a $10,000 reward in the case.

The 8-year-old cousin of Rylo Yancy also spoke out with her family's permission. She said she was at the birthday party when the shots were fired. Chastity Ford said, "He was a special baby. I ran but my uncle grabbed me. I was scared. This makes me sad."

As she shed tears at Riverland Park, Beverly Isaacs, the aunt of Rylo Yancy, said "I don't know what happened. I know that Rylo did not deserve this. Rylo did not deserve this. I am asking for people to come forward because whoever did this, they are cowards. They need to turn themselves in so we can get some closure. He was at the birthday party of a one-year-old and kids don't deserve that."

She said, "I didn't know that Sunday was going to be the last time I would kiss him. These people need to put their guns down. Please. Put your guns down."

Brenda Baker, the aunt of Rylo Yancy said, "This does not make any sense. He was a sweet little kid and whoever is out there needs to say something because we need closure and the only way to get closure is for someone to come forward."

Marcus Isaacs, the child's uncle, said "I am very upset about this situation and we need justice for Rylo. The coward is out there and I have ears on the street. I have ears in the street, trust me. It would mean a lot for someone to be found.

Damia Gilner, a cousin of Rylo Yancy, said "I would like to say that we are devastated by the loss of Rylo. We need your continuing support to hold those accountable for their actions. It is critical we get justice for Rylo."

Jerrold Pough, the grandfather of the child, said "They took my heart. They took my souls. They took a lot of people's strength. I already asked for forgiveness for whoever did this to my grandson. I hope they have the audacity to turn themselves in. They don't know how special he was to me and the community and the world."

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said at a news conference at the park, "Today we stand together to draw a line in the sand. The shooting of 2 young children in recent weeks must never happen again. Violence must not be acceptable. It must not take root."

Police Chief Bill Schultz said, "The Fort Lauderdale Police Department will not stand for these acts of violence. We are actively investigating with the utmost urgency."

Schultz did not say if police know what prompted this shooting or how the target might have been or if they have a description of any possible suspects. He said there are some active leads and police have recovered one of the vehicles used in the shooting which happened around 4:30 p.m. at the park on SW 27th Avenue and 9th Street near Davie Boulevard.

City Commissioner Pamela Beasley Pittman said, "We ask that we stand together and we need to act for our community. It is times such as these that's we need to pull together. This is about humanity and it it about acknowledging that every life lost to gun violence is preventable."

She said, "Do not be afraid. Say something. We owe it to our children. We out out to the victims."

Anyone with information that can help should call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).