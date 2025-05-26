3 people displaced following house fire in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

Three people are displaced following a house fire in Fort Lauderdale Sunday evening, officials said.

At about 6:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale firefighters responded to a house fire call in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue. When they arrived, they reported the garage of the home was fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the Red Cross responded to assist the three people who were inside the home.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue hasn't released the cause of the fire.