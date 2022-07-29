4 juveniles hospitalized following south Miami-Dade shooting

HOMESTEAD – Four juveniles have been hospitalized following a shooting in south Miami-Dade early Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Hainlin Mill Drive just after 5 p.m.

All four victims were rushed to the nearest trauma center, including one who was airlifted.

CBS4 is working to learn the ages of each victim. No word on their conditions at this time.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.