26-year-old man arrested for DUI after driving down bike path in the Florida Keys, officials say

A 26-year-old Coral Springs man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the Florida Keys over the weekend, officials said.

Just before 7:35 p.m. Saturday, May 24, an officer stopped a vehicle driving on the bicycle path on US 1 near Mile Marker 84 in Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, identified as Michael Alejandro Lopez, was arrested for a DUI after about 2.1 grams of cocaine and 3.4 grams of marijuana were found in his possession, according to the sheriff's office. Lopez was then transported to jail.

He has been charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

