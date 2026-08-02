Ex-CBS Miami anchor Eliott Rodriguez argues he is the perfect candidate to run against Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

After years of working at CBS Miami, Eliott Rodriguez left the news business last year and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

But rather than kicking back, he decided a few months ago to run for Congress. He is now in a competitive primary fight against former prosecutor Robin Peguero for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 27.

The winner will take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in a race Democrats believe they can flip this year.

On Sunday, he spoke about his campaign on Facing South Florida.