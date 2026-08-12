2 Democrats, an ex-prosecutor and ex-TV anchor, compete to face Rep. Salazar for Florida's District 27 seat

Democrats are aiming to flip a South Florida congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, but they must first navigate a District 27 primary election on Aug. 18.

The nomination race features two prominent contenders: a former prosecutor and a former television news anchor.

Eliott Rodriguez, who retired from WFOR-TV and announced his candidacy in March, framed the election as a pivotal moment for the nation.

"I believe that we are in a critical, existential moment in this country where if you have a voice, now is not the time to be on the sidelines," Rodriguez said.

His primary opponent, Robin Peguero, highlighted his legal background as central to his campaign.

"I have been a homicide prosecutor in this community in Miami for seven years. I was a lawyer on the January 6th committee helping to defend our democracy," Peguero said.

CBS News Miami interviewed both candidates outside their childhood homes — Rodriguez near Coral Gables and Peguero in Hialeah. While both men oppose the Trump administration's immigration policies, including the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain groups, they both identified the affordability crisis as a primary concern for South Florida families.

"We need to repeal the tax giveaways and tax buyouts to billionaires and corporations and instead reinvest them in the middle class, working class people who are struggling in this moment and paying an effective tax rate that is super high," Peguero said.

Rodriguez proposed a focus on federal intervention to combat rising costs.

"We need a congressperson who is focused on the issue of affordability, who is looking to send federal funds here for affordable housing, low-cost housing, workforce housing… come up with creative solutions to the affordability crisis," Rodriguez said.

Both candidates are children of immigrants and emphasize their deep roots in the community. When asked to distinguish their platforms, both pointed to their electability and experience.

"Because I can win," Rodriguez said. "I didn't get into this lightly. I got into this because we did polling that shows that I can win the primary and that I have the best chance at flipping the seat and beating Maria Salazar."

Peguero emphasized his professional background.

"We need someone who has an actual public service record because anyone can say what they'll do," Peguero said. "For me, you can look back at 20 years of fighting for democratic policies to know where I stand."

The primary winner will face a significant challenge in the general election against Salazar, who won the district by 20 percentage points two years ago.

Editorial note: Although Rodriguez is a former CBS News Miami employee, the station does not endorse candidates.