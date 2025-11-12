CBS Miami's Eliott Rodriguez to close a remarkable chapter after 25 years with the station

After more than two decades anchoring CBS News Miami and nearly 50 years in journalism, Eliott Rodriguez will be stepping away from the anchor desk and CBS Miami this December, concluding a legendary career that has shaped South Florida's news landscape. His final broadcast will be Friday, Dec. 19.

A three-time Emmy Award winner, Rodriguez joined CBS Miami in 1999 and has since become one of the region's most trusted and recognizable journalists. Throughout his distinguished career, he has delivered coverage of major local and international events, including the death of Fidel Castro, the Surfside building collapse, and numerous elections and political conventions.

His reporting has also earned four Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honoring 25 years of distinguished broadcasting in South Florida.

"Eliott's legacy is one of integrity, excellence, and deep connection to the community," said Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami. "His journalism has guided South Florida through pivotal moments, and his leadership in our newsroom has been a constant source of strength. In an era where technology is transforming how we deliver news, Eliott has remained a steady, human voice — reminding us that trust and storytelling are at the heart of everything we do."

Rodriguez began his career as a newspaper reporter for The Miami Herald and The Miami News before transitioning to television in 1980. He has reported from Cuba, the Vatican, Panama during the U.S. invasion, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Other historic assignments include the Mexico City earthquake, Hurricane Andrew, and political conventions and elections.

A graduate of the University of Miami and a member of the Iron Arrow Honor Society, Rodriguez is widely respected for his deep knowledge of South Florida and Cuban affairs.

"I've had the honor of telling the stories of this community for nearly five decades," Rodriguez said. "It's been a privilege to witness history, to ask tough questions, and to earn the trust of our viewers. I'm grateful to CBS Miami, to my colleagues, and to the people of South Florida for allowing me to be part of their lives. While I'm stepping away from the daily broadcast, my heart will always be in the newsroom."

CBS Miami will celebrate Rodriguez's legacy with special on-air tributes during his final week, culminating on Friday, Dec. 19.

