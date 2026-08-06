TPS for Haitians officially ends, clearing the way for immigration enforcement, deportation from U.S.

For weeks Haitians living in the United States, including here in South Florida, have been warned that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would be coming to an end, and on Wednesday that decision became final with the stroke of a judge's pen.

With Judge Ana Reyes signing the order, Haitians who are living and working in the U.S. and have no other pending claims are now considered to be undocumented and can be subject to immigration enforcement and deportation.

The signing of the order affects Haitians who previously relied on TPS or came to the U.S. under the CHNV or Biden Humanitarian Parole Program. They are now considered to be without lawful status unless they have another pending or approved form of immigration relief.

Haitians in South Florida should know that a pending asylum application does not automatically prevent detention or removal proceedings.

Those now-former TPS holders are no longer authorized to work based on the TPS-based employment authorization documents, and some may lose driving privileges.

Lawyers are urging Haitians in South Florida that if they didn't have a plan before, they need one now.

"This is a very, very sad day," immigration attorney Patricia Elizee said. "Those with TPS, please do not panic, but get educated, understand your situation, understand your immigration options. Make sure that you have a plan in place for yourself, for your family, for your children, for your assets, and that you know how the next steps are going to go for you. Everyone has their own decisions to make with their families."

The Haitian Consulate is also suggesting that Haitians in the United States now get a Haitian passport as American documents they once had are now considered to be invalid.