Eliott Rodriguez, former CBS News Miami anchor, announces run for Congress

Former CBS News Miami anchor and longtime South Florida resident Eliott Rodriguez announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress in Florida's 27th Congressional District on Tuesday morning.

He will now embark on a campaign that's centered on lowering the high cost of living, restoring accountability in Washington, D.C., and bringing people together to deliver results for families in Miami-Dade, his campaign said in the announcement.

"I didn't plan to run for Congress," Rodriguez said in his announcement. "But I cannot stay silent. For 48 years, you trusted me to tell the truth and listen to your stories. Today, like so many families, I am concerned that Washington is not delivering for South Florida. My parents taught me that citizenship is not just a right – it is a responsibility. And now, I am answering that call."

Eliott Rodriguez Eliott Rodriguez for Congress

Why is Eliott Rodriguez running for Congress?

In his announcement, Rodrigues explained why he decided to run for Congress. He said the decision was deeply personal.

In recent months, he said he's spoken with families, seniors, small business owners and young people who are struggling to afford to stay in a community they love.

"South Florida has now become one of the least affordable housing markets in the United States, with families here spending more of their income on rent and mortgages than almost anywhere in the country," Rodriguez said in his announcement.

According to the campaign, Florida's 27th Congressional District is widely viewed as one of the most competitive battlegrounds in the country.

In the race for Congress, Rodriguez will challenge incumbent María Elvira Salazar.