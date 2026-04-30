Woman arrested in connection to 2024 crash that killed 3 Palm Beach County deputies

A woman has been arrested in connection with a 2024 motorcycle accident that killed three Palm Beach County deputies, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Corrinne Adrianna Blue, 32, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of Deputy Ignacio Diaz, Corporal Luis Paez, and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller almost two years ago.

Corrinne Adrianna Blue, 32, is currently awaiting her bond hearing at the main jail in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

"We are thankful for the decision of State Attorney Alexcia Cox and her office in seeking and obtaining this felony warrant for arrest. We now turn our attention to the judicial process, where a jury of the Defendant's peers will decide the ultimate outcome," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "Regardless of the ultimate outcome, we remember Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio "Dan" Diaz as heroes of our community. We recognize the pain and loss their families, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and the community at large have experienced."

The Sheriff's Office said that it was due to a "thorough and complex" criminal investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol that it was determined Blue caused the crash that killed the deputies.

"These charges follow a thorough review of the evidence and mark an important step in the pursuit of justice for the families of Corporal Paez, Deputy Diaz, and Deputy Waller. These deputies were serving this community when their lives were tragically taken by a reckless driver," State Attorney Alexcia Cox said.

The crash occurred while the officers were enforcing traffic on the road

The three officers were killed on November 21, 2024, while they were working traffic enforcement on Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, on their motorcycles.

That was when a gray 2019 Jeep SUV, investigators believe was driven by Blue, struck them while they were stopped. It is believed that she was changing lanes because she had encountered a slower vehicle in the center lane before she hit the officers.

All three deputies were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where Paez and Waller were pronounced dead. Diaz was in critical condition but died a few days later on November 25, 2024, after undergoing surgeries.

As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered flags to be at half-staff for their memorial service on December 3, 2024.

"We again mourn the loss of our brothers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting Palm Beach County," PBSO said the day of the memorial service. "We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service."

Combined they have 74 years of service with PBSO: Paez more than 36, Waller 18 and Diaz 20.