"An absolute gut punch": Community reacts to crash that killed 2 PBSO deputies, injured another

MIAMI - The South Florida law enforcement community is mourning the loss of two veteran Palm Beach County deputies who were killed in a tragic crash on Thursday morning, with a third deputy remaining in critical condition.

"This was an absolute gut punch," said Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office President John Kazanjian. "Our one surviving deputy is in an induced coma with internal bleeding. It's devastating, especially around the holidays."

Kazanjian, who has personally experienced the pain of losing a loved one in a car crash, empathized with the families of the fallen.

"I lost a 16-year-old daughter in a car crash, so I know what the families are going through. This will never go away. It's going to take a long time for the families to heal."

The crash occurred at 9:29 a.m. on Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari.

The deputies, with a combined 64 years of service in PBSO's motorcycle unit, were conducting traffic enforcement when an SUV veered off the road and struck them.

All three deputies were airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center, where two were pronounced dead. The surviving deputy remains in critical condition.

On Thursday evening, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera identified the deputies.

Cpl. Luis Paez, who died and was born in 1966, worked for more than 36 years with PBSO, first as a corrections deputy before moving to road patrol, "and ultimately serving passionately as a motor deputy for more than 20 years," Barbera wrote.

Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, who died and was born in 1970, "has been a valued member of our motor unit" for 18 years, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.

Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, who was injured and was born in 1973, joined PBSO in 2004. He worked in the motor unit for over 10 years. "We ask for your thoughts and prayers for D/S Diaz and his family during this incredibly difficult time," Barbera wrote.

The loss has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes.

One of the deputies, identified as Deputy Paez by friends, was remembered not just for his law enforcement service but also for his dedication to photography.

"He was a shining light with everyone that he met," said a friend and fellow photographer. "He was always there to lend a helping hand. We will always cherish that memory and hold a special place in our hearts for him."

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), which is leading the investigation, has not identified the driver of the SUV or determined whether charges will be filed.

Investigators are considering whether a mechanical malfunction or driver recklessness played a role in the crash.

Kazanjian called for patience as authorities gather more information. "We need to get all the facts and then determine if there should be consequences for the driver or not," he said.

The tragedy has left the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the local community grappling with the loss, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement officers every day.