Third Palm Beach County deputy dies after crash last week

WEST PALM BEACH - A third Palm Beach County deputy involved in a crash last week in Loxahatchee has died, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and two other deputies were struck by a Jeep SUV on Thursday while stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, with their motorcycles. He was taken by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he was in critical condition after surgeries.

"It is with profound sadness that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of our third motorman, Deputy

Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz at 12:42 pm," PBSO said. "D/S Diaz bravely fought but ultimately lost his battle due to injuries sustained in the tragic crash that previously claimed the lives of Cpl. Luis Paez and D/S Butch Waller."

"We again mourn the loss of our brothers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting Palm Beach County," PBSO said. "We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service."

Waller and Paez were pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash.

The three deputies had 74 years of service with PBSO.

Diaz, who was born in 1973, joined PBSO in 2004 and had been with the agency's motor unit for more than 10 years.

Paez, who was born in 1966, worked for more than 36 years with PBSO, first as a corrections deputy before moving to road patro.

Waller, who was born in 1970, worked in the motor unit for 18 years, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.

The Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police posted on Facebook: "Regretfully, we just received the sad news that Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz has succumbed to his injuries. Please take a moment of silence during your daily activities for Dan. He fought hard but he sits now in the comfort of the Lord. Please pray for him and his loved ones in their time of sorrow."

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X: "@CaseyDeSantis and I are saddened by the passing of Deputy Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz, who was critically injured in last week's crash that took the lives of two other @PBCountySheriff deputies. Our prayers are with his loved ones and the entire PBSO. Here's how you can help the deputies' families: https://pbcpba.org/pbso-motormen-donations/."

PBSO said a memorial for the fallen deputies is being planned for Dec. 3 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Monday in front of the Fallen Officer's Memorial Wall at PBSO.

The United States Honor Flag will travel to honor the three men. The flag departed Anchorage on Sunday.

The three deputies were working traffic enforcement, clocking cars that were going eastbound on Southern.

One of the motorcyclists was on the side with a dead battery and the two others came over to assist. They were waiting for a PBSO vehicle to get a battery jumper while on the grassy area of the shoulder.

A woman in her 30s from Pennsylvania was driving a gray 2019 Jeep SUV eastbound within the center lane when she is believed to have encountered a slower vehicle in the center lane and "she abruptly veered to the right toward the southern shoulder," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda wrote in a news release.

The SUV first collided with the metal guardrail, rotated and struck the deputies, who were standing. They vaulted on the asphalt or into the grass area between the shoulder and guard rail, Miranda said. They came to a rest outside the guard rail.

Bradshaw said the driver was going the speed limit, which is 55 mph. She suffered minor injuries, according to Bradshaw, who added she doesn't believe she was impaired.

Miranda there are no criminal charges against the Jeep driver at this time, adding that she was cooperative at the scene.