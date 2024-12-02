Processional, memorial service is Tuesday for three Palm Beach County deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY - A processional and memorial service Tuesday will pay tribute to three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies who died in a crash last month.

The procession will depart from 9:30 a.m. at Palm West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, then go south on State Road 7, west on Southern Boulevard to Crestwood Boulevard, north on Crestwood to Okeechobee Boulevard, east on Okeechobee Boulevard to State Road 7, then to Weisman Way, according to PBSO.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at iThink Financial Ampitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 601 Sanburys Way.

The public is welcome to pay their respects to the deputies by lining the processional route, including Okeechobee Boulevard and Crestwood Boulevard.

PBSO warned about traffic delays along the roads.

Instead of flowers, PBSO is requesting donating to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Fund to support the families of fallen deputies.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we come together to honor our fallen heroes," PBSO said.

The three men were working traffic enforcement before being involved in a crash Nov. 21 on Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee.

They were struck by a Jeep SUV while stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, with their motorcycles.

A woman in her 30s from Pennsylvania was driving a gray 2019 Jeep SUV eastbound within the center lane when she is believed to have encountered a slower vehicle in the center lane and "she abruptly veered to the right toward the southern shoulder," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda wrote in a news release.

Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Butch Waller were pronounced dead at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz was in critical condition after surgeries but died on Nov. 25.

"We again mourn the loss of our brothers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting Palm Beach County," PBSO said. "We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service."

Combined they have 74 years of service with PBSO: Paez more than 36, Waller 18 and Diaz 20.