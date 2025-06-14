2 dead, 1 injured following police-involved shooting in Wynwood, Miami police confirm

A man and woman are dead and one person is injured following a police-involved shooting in Wynwood Saturday morning, according to Miami police.

The incident was reported near the area of Northwest 1st Court and 23rd Street.

According to police, when they arrived on scene they saw an armed man and also a woman.

Police said that more than one officer discharged their weapons.

Miami Police Officer Mike Vega spoke to media.

"Officers observed the male who was armed. Subsequently shots were fired. We know that the subject who had the firearm was taken to Memorial Jackson Hospital," Vega said.

The woman was also shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police say.

The man and woman later died at the hospital.

A third person suffered a hand injury and is expected to be okay.

It's unclear if the person who was injured was struck by police.

"We do have several witnesses who were on the scene and they are at our station being interviewed to get more details," Vega said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.