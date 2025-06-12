Residents question security after Wynwood high-rise shooting injures 3; aftermath caught on video

Residents of a Wynwood high-rise are raising concerns about building security after a violent home invasion robbery left two men shot and a third injured.

CBS News Miami has obtained video showing the aftermath, including one victim being wheeled out on a stretcher.

Neighbors describe terrifying night

Lizbeth Urbina, who lives on the fourth floor of the Highley House apartments, recorded video of the chaotic scene below with her cell phone.

"I was awake. It was about 12:30 and from my apartment I heard gunshots. It sounded like two shots but that is all I heard. It was scary, you know a neighbor got shot when a bullet went through the wall. I was scared. I didn't know what floor it was on," Urbina said.

She captured footage of one man being taken away on a stretcher and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Neighbors told CBS News Miami the shooting occurred on the 8th floor.

Her fiance, Camilo Rodriguez, added, "It was like a loud bang. Like firecrackers. I think we need better security. You have to have a key fob to enter the building. Somebody must have let them in."

Urbina echoed those concerns, saying, "I use an APP on my phone called Latch to get in the apartment and the elevator. MY question is how did they get in and get access to the elevator."

Police: Armed robbery led to shootings

Miami police said three armed men entered an apartment at 2150 N Miami Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., attempting to rob two men of money and jewelry.

"Three armed men came into this apartment demanding money and demanding jewelry. The two victims that were there tried to fight for the gun. A gun went off, shot one of the victims and then a neighbor was also shot in the leg. The second victim that was in the apartment was hit over the head, pistol-whipped, and that's how he suffered his injuries," said Officer Mike Vega.

All three victims, the two shooting victims and the man struck in the head, were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and were listed in stable condition.

Escape foiled by locked doors

According to a resident, the suspects attempted to flee but ran into trouble at the building's lobby.

A security guard told him the suspects didn't know they needed to press a button to exit the building. They rummaged through ground-floor offices before escaping through a side door.

"I been living here for, like, I want to say, the past seven years, a lot of a lot has changed. But as far as safety goes, not much goes on here. Besides, you know, people coming at night and, you know, partying in the bars and whatnot," said Legen Tarver, who lives across the street.

But another resident, Salvatore Mazzola, painted a different picture.

"If you go to the pool, you see people with, like, ankle monitors at the pool. It's just not like the type of people you want, and you would think that could afford this," he said. "It makes me feel like I should be getting out this building faster then I wanted to."

No suspects identified yet

Police said a person of interest was detained but is not believed to be one of the three suspects. No arrests have been made.

A manager at the Highley House apartments declined to comment on the incident.

Miami police have not released a description of the suspects or any possible getaway vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).