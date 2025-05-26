Veterans, families gather in Fort Lauderdale to honor fallen on Memorial Day

Dozens of South Floridians gathered Monday at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery to pay tribute to the countless service members who lost their lives in service to the United States.

The Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by the City of Fort Lauderdale, was marked by solemn remembrance, heartfelt stories and gratitude from those who served and those who remember.

Honoring generations of service

Among the attendees was 104-year-old World War II veteran Donald "Buster" Dennis, who served in the U.S. Navy.

"I'm happy to be here," Dennis said.

His daughter, Shari Johnson, stood by his side, thankful that her father made it home—unlike so many others.

"I'm glad my dad made it through. It just makes me appreciate the people who gave their life, but he came home or I wouldn't be here," Johnson said.

John Blandin, an Air Force veteran, said remembering those who sacrificed everything is fundamental to the nation's identity.

"It means everything because it's the basis of our country's existence," Blandin said.

Memories of war and messages of gratitude

Gail Jennings, a flight attendant during the Vietnam War, reflected on her time flying troops to and from their R&R breaks. For her service, she was awarded the rank of second lieutenant in the Air Force.

"Vietnam was a horrible war and when I was flying we would take them to their R&R and going out was really fun because I made it fun," Jennings said.

"Coming back, I would sit in the galley and listen to their stories—all these 18-year-olds. They knew they weren't coming back, and most of them didn't come back."

Tonia Riley and her father spent the day honoring her brother Dexter, an Air Force veteran and former Davie police officer who died in a traffic accident.

"This is a work that's done with love and supreme dedication and we really just couldn't be here without them," Riley said.

For Riley, the ceremony was more than just tradition—it was a powerful reminder of the human cost of freedom.

"I think it really commemorates all the love and support that we have for our veterans," she said.