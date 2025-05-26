CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister reports on a boat explosion that injured 11 people, including 2 children, in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

11 injured, including 2 children, in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister reports on a boat explosion that injured 11 people, including 2 children, in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On