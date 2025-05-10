Watch CBS News
Local News

10 migrants arrested after making landfall in Palm Beach, US Border Patrol says

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Read Full Bio
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Ten migrants were arrested after making landfall near the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach on Friday, according to an Instagram post by the U.S. Border Patrol chief. 

The U.S. Border Patrol agents and partner agencies said that one migrant was Bahamian, two were Romanian and five were Dominican. 

Officials said all 10 migrants will be deported.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.