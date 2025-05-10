10 migrants arrested after making landfall in Palm Beach, US Border Patrol says
Ten migrants were arrested after making landfall near the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach on Friday, according to an Instagram post by the U.S. Border Patrol chief.
The U.S. Border Patrol agents and partner agencies said that one migrant was Bahamian, two were Romanian and five were Dominican.
Officials said all 10 migrants will be deported.
The investigation is ongoing. We'll update as more information becomes available.