Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Northwest Miami shooting, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in NW Miami, police say
Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in NW Miami, police say 00:35

A man was killed and another was injured after a shooting Friday night in northwest Miami, according to the Miami Police Department.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 47th Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle with apparent gunshot damage but no victims at the scene.

According to police, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office notified investigators that two men later arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One man had been shot and later died, police said. The second man, who was driving, was grazed either by a bullet or by glass.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue