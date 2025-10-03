1 dead, 1 injured in Northwest Miami shooting, police say

Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in NW Miami, police say

Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in NW Miami, police say

A man was killed and another was injured after a shooting Friday night in northwest Miami, according to the Miami Police Department.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 47th Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle with apparent gunshot damage but no victims at the scene.

According to police, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office notified investigators that two men later arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One man had been shot and later died, police said. The second man, who was driving, was grazed either by a bullet or by glass.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.