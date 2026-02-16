1 dead, 1 critically injured after tow truck rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

One man died, and another was left in critical condition after a violent rollover crash involving two tow trucks in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 288th Street and Old Dixie Highway, where Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies shut down access to drivers and pedestrians for hours as they investigated the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The impact was so severe that it was captured on a nearby driver's dash camera. Video shows a red tow truck flipping through the air before landing in a grassy area and crashing into an electrical pole.

Neighbors who live near the intersection described the moment of the crash.

"We heard like a bomb," said resident Milca Macary, who lives just feet from the intersection. "That's when we saw that truck flipped over."

Macary said she believes one of the drivers may have run a red light, adding that crashes have happened in the area before, but never this violent.

"It's really sad, and they say apparently they were young," she said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering a body near the red tow truck.

Another nearby resident, who identified himself only as Steve, said the crash was not surprising given the amount of traffic in the area.

"It was only a matter of time until something like this happened," he said. "The traffic in this area all the way to Homestead, with this busway is a complete nightmare."

The crash also knocked down a power pole, leaving some homes without electricity for several hours.

"I need the power to come home because I work from home," Steve said. "I live down a couple streets and I don't have power at my house."

Authorities have not yet identified the people involved or said what caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.