1 killed in violent southwest Miami-Dade crash, sheriff's office says

By
Steven Yablonski
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a violent crash that left at least one person dead on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said that the crash ewas reported in the area of Southwest 288th Street and Old Dixie Highway in southwest Miami-Dade just before 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from injuries. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and declared the man dead at the scene.

Another man who was injured was rush to a local hospital in critical condition, the MDSO says.

