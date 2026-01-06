Maduro held in NYC jail as Trump administration plans for Venezuela's future
What to know about Maduro's arrest and Trump's Venezuela operation
- Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro spent Monday night at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a daring overnight U.S. military operation yanked him and his wife from the capital of Caracas over the weekend and brought them to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.
- Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty and appeared defiant in their initial court appearance, with the deposed leader claiming he is "still president of my country."
- Top Trump administration officials briefed lawmakers on the operation Monday, facing largely enthusiastic Republicans and skeptical Democrats.
- Questions remain about Venezuela's future, including when the country will have elections, whether the Maduro loyalists who still control Venezuela will be able to work with the U.S. and how Mr. Trump's vow to "run" Venezuela will work.
- Mr. Trump wants oil companies to invest in Venezuela as soon as possible.
Venezuelan opposition calls for release of political prisoners
Vente Venezuela, an opposition party led by María Corina Machado, has called for the release of political prisoners in a statement shared on X, which Machado reposted.
"The time has come to free the political prisoners, restore the truth, and ensure that justice prevails over impunity," the statement read in part. It was translated from Spanish.
All senators to be briefed on Venezuela Wednesday, source says
All senators are invited to a briefing on Venezuela on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in a secure Senate location, according to a Senate source.
Rubio, Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will brief members, the Senate source said.
Democratic senators in particular have been pushing for the full Senate to be briefed immediately.
The briefing will take place in a sensitive compartmented information facility or SCIF, a secure location where no phones are allowed.
How could Trump's action impact China, Russia, Iran and Cuba?
The U.S.' biggest strategic adversaries quickly condemned President Trump's decision to order U.S. strikes on Venezuela and the raid to capture now-former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. China, Russia and Iran all called it a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty and international law. Cuba, just south of the U.S. and a close ally of Caracas, also condemned the attack as Mr. Trump predicted his decisions could lead to the collapse of the government in Havana.
As all of those countries had maintained close economic and political ties with the Maduro regime, the dramatic, unilateral U.S. action is likely to have some impact on them, and while that impact may not be tremendous financially in all cases, the message sent by Mr. Trump could be just as important.
"What I think is clear is that we're entering a new phase of great power competition," Ryan C. Berg, the director of the Americas Program and head of the Future of Venezuela Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CBS News. "Some of the rules, some of the unthinkables, some of the things that we wouldn't have previously imagined being part of the operation are now on the table as options."
Ian Bremmer: U.S. showing military dominance in its backyard, more broadly
The United States is now showing it has "military dominance in its backyard and more broadly," Ian Bremmer, the Eurasia Group's president and founder, said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings."
He said that militarily, no one is able to "hit" President Trump back, "and he showed that very clearly with an extraordinary mission, successful mission, to bring Maduro back to the United States just over the weekend," Bremmer said.
"And countries across the region, as well as America's top allies in Europe, are deeply concerned about what that change applying 'American First' policy to the rest of the world is going to mean for them," he said.
In a report published Tuesday, the Eurasia Group, a political risk research firm, ranked Mr. Trump's "Donroe Doctrine" – the Trump administration's approach to foreign policy – as a "top risk" for 2026. The administration's "posture will heighten the risk of policy overreach and unintended consequences," the report says.
Mark Kelly: "Are we now in the business of regime change, and what's next?"
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for its approach to the Venezuela operation, saying "this president ran on getting us out of foreign conflicts and he's doing the exact opposite of that."
"I would like to understand from him, why the change?" Kelly said on "CBS Mornings."
Kelly said among his questions for the administration include, "Are we now in the business of regime change, and what's next?"
"When you consider when this started, this was about fentanyl coming in on boats from Venezuela, and then the administration suddenly figures out, 'well, it's actually not fentanyl, cocaine comes on these routes,' and by the way, not to the United States — mostly to Europe," Kelly said. "And then this became about regime change, and that was about oil and then it was back to regime change. I mean, they can't even get their story straight on this."
Kelly said the thing that "I really, really worry about" is what could come next.
"Now, Donald Trump is talking about maybe overthrowing the leadership of Colombia, who's an ally of ours," Kelly said. "That's different than Venezuela. Or maybe Cuba, Greenland. I mean, is he going to bring up Canada again at this point?"
The Arizona Democrat said he "wasn't really concerned about the Greenland thing again until this week, until he seems to be serious about going after a NATO ally of ours. That would blow up the entire NATO alliance."
On Congress' role, Kelly said "I think Republicans in Congress have ceded their constitutional power, their authority to this White House. Very few of them will stand up to this president."
European leaders: "Greenland belongs to its people"
European leaders issued a joint statement Tuesday in the face of renewed calls by President Trump for a U.S. takeover of Greenland.
"Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland," reads the statement from the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the U.K. and Denmark.
It says Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe, is critical for international and transatlantic security, and must "be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders."
"These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them," the statement said.
Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said an American takeover of Greenland would amount to the end of the NATO military alliance.
Machado plans to return to Venezuela "as soon as possible"
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she is planning to return to Venezuela "as soon as possible."
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner left Venezuela for Norway last month in secret as her daughter accepted the peace prize in Oslo on her behalf.
In an interview Monday with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Machado said she makes a decision every day about where she is "more useful for our cause."
"That's why I stayed in hiding for over 16 months, and that's why I decided to go out. Because I believed that at this moment I'm more useful to our cause being able to speak out from where I am right now," she said.
Her current whereabouts haven't been disclosed.
She thanked President Trump on behalf of the Venezuelan people for the U.S. action in Venezuela, calling it a huge step toward a democratic transition.
"January 3rd will go down in history as the day justice defeated a tyranny," she said. "It's a milestone and it's not only huge for the Venezuelan people and their future. I think it's a huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity."
She said she last spoke with Mr. Trump on Oct. 10, the same day the peace prize was announced.
Venezuela operation undermined international law, U.N. says
The United Nations voiced deep concern Tuesday over the operation in Venezuela, warning that it clearly "undermined a fundamental principle of international law."
"States must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the U.N. rights office, told reporters in Geneva.
She also said military intervention makes every country less safe and "sends a signal that the powerful can do whatever they like," Reuters reported.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday that he remains "deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected" in regard to the operation.
Trump says "we have to nurse the country back to health" before new elections in Venezuela
President Trump told NBC News on Monday that it could take some time before Venezuela can hold elections to replace Maduro, saying, "we have to nurse the country back to health" first.
"We have to fix the country first. You can't have an election. There's no way the people could even vote," the president told the outlet.
In the meantime, Mr. Trump said, a group of U.S. officials will be involved with overseeing Venezuela. The president has said his administration will "run" Venezuela, though it's not clear how extensive U.S. control over the country will be. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" the administration primarily plans to maintain economic leverage over Venezuela by restricting oil exports.
Members of Maduro's regime are still in charge for now, with Maduro's handpicked vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, serving as interim president. Mr. Trump told The Atlantic that "if she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro."
Democrats call Trump's Venezuela strategy "vague"; Republicans call it "decisive and justified"
Top Trump administration officials briefed leading members of Congress on the Venezuela operation on Monday, and lawmakers' reactions fell along familiar partisan lines.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters the classified briefing, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, "posed far more questions than it ever answered."
"Their plan for the U.S. running Venezuela is vague, based on wishful thinking and unsatisfying," the New York Democrat said, adding that it's unclear if similar operations will be tried in other countries.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the operation was a "decisive and justified action," adding that Maduro led a "criminal organization masquerading as a government."
"Now, he has learned what accountability looks like," the Louisiana Republican added.
Some Democrats have argued the operation wasn't legal because it lacked congressional approval. Schumer said he will push for a vote to block further military action in Venezuela. And Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters: "It seems at every turn, Donald Trump is trying to figure out how he avoids Congress."
Republicans have largely defended the president. Johnson argued the administration acted within its authority because "we are not at war" and "we are not occupying that country."
Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters he doesn't believe the operation needed congressional approval, saying it was limited in scope and "done before breakfast."
Major oil companies to meet with Trump administration on Venezuela, sources say
Representatives from petroleum giants Chevron, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil are planning to meet with the Trump administration later this week to discuss Venezuela, two sources confirmed to CBS News.
The meeting is expected to take place Thursday with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, one source familiar with the matter said.
The meetings come as President Trump pushes U.S. oil companies to invest in Venezuela's oil industry. Mr. Trump also told NBC News that oil companies could be reimbursed by the U.S. in some way if they return to Venezuela.
"A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they'll get reimbursed by us or through revenue," Mr. Trump said.
He predicted that oil production could start ramping up in 18 months or less.
Some experts have predicted that it could take awhile for foreign oil firms to enter Venezuela, considering the high cost and political uncertainty.
Inside Maduro's defiant first courtroom appearance: "I am still president of my country"
Under heavy guard, former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown from a federal jail in Brooklyn to Manhattan on Monday morning to make their first court appearance since being captured by U.S. forces over the weekend.
Surrounded by Drug Enforcement Agency agents, the shackled Maduro shuffled from the helicopter to an armored vehicle, and was then driven to a federal courthouse, where he was greeted by the New York City Police Department and protesters — on one side of the street were those cheering Maduro's downfall, and on the other were those opposing his capture and detention.
Inside the courtroom, Maduro, clad in a prison jumpsuit, was initially defiant, declaring through a translator that he is a "decent man," innocent of all charges.
"I am still president of my country," he said. Meanwhile in Caracas, Maduro's vice president and longtime confidant Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president.
Both Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.
At one point, it seemed Maduro was trying to grandstand, but U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein cut him off, like he would anyone, saying he just needed to know Maduro's identity and if he understood his rights and the charges against him.
After Maduro's ouster, two powerful women could vie for control of Venezuela
With former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in custody in New York, his former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez — a Maduro loyalist and leading figure within the regime for nearly eight years — has been sworn in as the acting president of Venezuela.
Since Maduro's ouster, Rodríguez is striking a delicate balance, telling the U.S. she wants lasting cooperation while also telling Venezuelans she condemns Maduro's capture as a kidnapping.
Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado applauded Maduro's capture — but she remains out of power.
Asked why Machado was not put in charge, Mr. Trump on Saturday said she lacks the support and respect of the Venezuelan people needed to lead them.
Here's how the U.S. military captured Maduro in the dead of night
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed new details Monday about the U.S. operation to capture and arrest Nicolás Maduro, describing a meticulously planned raid that caught the Venezuelan leader completely off guard.
Speaking to sailors, Hegseth said Maduro had no warning the U.S. was closing in until moments before American forces arrived.
"Nicolás Maduro got to meet some great Americans wearing night vision goggles three nights ago," Hegseth said. "He didn't know they were coming until three minutes before they arrived. In fact, his wife said, 'I think I hear aircraft outside.' They didn't know. You know why? Because every single part of that chain did their job."
Roughly 200 Americans carried out the overnight raid Saturday at Maduro's residence in downtown Caracas, Hegseth said. Fighter jets and bombers struck Venezuelan air defenses, clearing the way for Delta Force commandos to close in on the compound, where they came under heavy fire.
"They got off the helicopter, and the bullets were flying all over the place," President Trump told reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One. "As you know, one of the helicopters got hit pretty badly, but we got everything back."