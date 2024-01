Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado speaks about ban on presidential candidacy The U.S. is reinstating sanctions on Venezuela after the country's highest court upheld a 15-year ban on opposition leader María Corina Machado holding office. President Nicolás Maduro's government announced this ban in June, days after Machado officially declared her presidential candidacy. Machado joined CBS News to discuss the ban and her decision to continue her campaign.