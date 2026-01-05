Inside Maduro's defiant first courtroom appearance: "I am still president of my country"

Under heavy guard, former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown from a federal jail in Brooklyn to Manhattan on Monday morning to make their first court appearance since being captured by U.S. forces over the weekend.

Surrounded by Drug Enforcement Agency agents, the shackled Maduro shuffled from the helicopter to an armored vehicle, and was then driven to a federal courthouse, where he was greeted by the New York City Police Department and protesters — on one side of the street were those cheering Maduro's downfall, and on the other were those opposing his capture and detention.

Inside the courtroom, Maduro, clad in a prison jumpsuit, was initially defiant, declaring through a translator that he is a "decent man," innocent of all charges.

"I am still president of my country," he said. Meanwhile in Caracas, Maduro's vice president and longtime confidant Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president.

Both Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.

A sketch of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during their first courtroom appearance in New York, on Jan. 5, 2026. Jane Rosenberg

At one point, it seemed Maduro was trying to grandstand, but U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein cut him off, like he would anyone, saying he just needed to know Maduro's identity and if he understood his rights and the charges against him.

Maduro faces four counts of narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons-related offenses. He was indicted during President Trump's first term in 2020. In a superseding indictment unsealed Saturday, federal prosecutors have accused Maduro, his wife, son and others of partnering with some of the most violent, prolific drug traffickers and narco terrorists in the world to distribute tons of cocaine to the United States for decades.

Flores' attorney, Mark Donnelly, said she may have suffered an injury to her ribs during the early Saturday morning operation to capture her and Maduro. She also appeared in court on Monday with a bandage on her forehead. It's unclear if the former Venezuelan president was injured, but his attorney, Barry Pollack, told the court he has health issues that will require attention. Hellerstein promised them both full medical attention.

The next hearing is set for March 17, and Maduro and his wife have waived their right to a speedy trial, so the full criminal proceedings against them could become a lengthy ordeal.