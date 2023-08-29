Idalia Live Updates: Hurricane Idalia targeting Florida landfall

Idalia Live Updates: Hurricane Idalia targeting Florida landfallget the free app
Hurricane Idalia is continuing to churn through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward the west coast of Florida, and an anticipated landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The strengthening storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane with at least Category 3 strength, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
While the majority of South Florida is not anticipated to feel the most significant sting of Idalia's fury, the storm's effects will be felt across the region, just the same.
As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was about 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, with higher gusts. The storm was moving to the north at 14 mph.
Counties with mandatory evacuation orders
This is a list of areas under mandatory evacuation orders. Many of these areas are under direct threat and the residents need to complete their preparations and leave as soon as possible. Follow the directions of emergency management personnel and get to a place of safety as soon as possible.
These details may change at any time. Residents are urged to be aware of their evacuation zones and to be prepared in the event they need to leave on short notice.
Citrus County -- A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all those in Zone A. Zone A includes everything west of 19 and portions east of highway 19. There is also a voluntary evacuation ordered countywide for those living in mobile homes, campers, recreational vehicles, tents, and structures not capable of handling category 3 winds. Details can be found here: https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/index.php
Dixie County -- EVACUATIONS WILL BEGIN AT 9 am ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023, AND BE COMPLETED BY 7 pm ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 FOR THE FOLLOWING: ALL COASTAL COMMUNITIES INCLUDING: SUWANNEE, HORSESHOE BEACH, JENA AND THE IMMEDIATE SURRONDING AREAS. MOBILE HOMES AND MANUFACTURED HOMES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY RECREATIONAL VEHICLES; LOW-LYING AREAS IN THE COUNTY. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/DixieFireRescue/
Gulf County -- Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for Indian Pass & low-lying areas. Mandatory evacuations for all visitors North of the stump hole. Mandatory evacuations for Recreational Vehicles along C30 and Highway 98 from the Franklin County Line to Mexico Beach including all of Cape San Blas, Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass, Highlandview, and St Joe Beach. Details can be found at: https://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/county_government/emergency_management
Hillsborough County -- Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Details can be found on the county's website: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/stay-safe/storm
Jefferson County -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management is issuing a Mandatory evacuation order for Sub Standard Housing; Mobile Homes/Modular Homes; RV / Campers; Coastal and Low Lying Flood Prone Areas. Details can be found at: http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management
Lafayette County -- Mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county. Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains. Details can be found at: https://lafayettecountyfl.org/emergency-orders/
Levy County -- Mandatory evacuation to commence immediately and be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, of persons residing in: recreational vehicle parks throughout the County, and to the maximum extent possible, the recreational vehicles shall be removed from the County; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the County; coastal communities in the County; and low lying areas throughout the County.
Manatee County -- Manatee County has declared a local state of emergency, and public safety officials are announcing plans for evacuations, beginning with a MANDATORY Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuation. Details can be found at: https://www.mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/idalia_emergency_declaration___evacuation_orders
Pasco County -- Mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zone A You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall You're in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zones B or C You're registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss. Details can be found at: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/743/County-News
Pinellas County -- Mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes. Details can be found at: https://pinellas.gov/news/idalia-county-orders-mandatory-evacuations-of-zone-a-mobile-home-residents/
Suwannee County -- Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood prone areas and the order goes into affect Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 12pm. Details: https://suwanneecountyfl.gov/emergency-management/
Taylor County -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers and sub-standard housing. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/people/Taylor-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management/100064410957245/
Wakulla County -- Mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well mobile homes. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/WakullaCountyFL/
Hurricane Idalia eyes Apalachee Bay for possible landfall
TALLAHASSEE -- The National Hurricane Center said late Tuesday morning that models indicate Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in the area of Apalachee Bay, which is near Tallahassee in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.
"Confidence is increasing that Idalia will reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay Wednesday morning, with all of the reliable deterministic track models honed in on that area," the hurricane center said in an advisory.
A hurricane warning was in effect from Longboat Key to Indian Pass in Gulf County.
"There is the potential for destructive life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the hurricane warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast," the advisory said. "Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where hurricane warnings are in effect.
Residents in these areas should be prepared for long-duration power outages." The hurricane center also pointed to potentially "catastrophic impacts" of storm surge between the Aucilla River, which is southeast of Tallahassee, and Yankeetown in Levy County.
Counties with voluntary evacuation orders
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has provided details regarding evacuation orders for the state -- most notably for those within the areas noted by the state of emergency and the "cone of uncertainty" along the path of Hurricane Idalia.
The rapidly intensifying hurricane is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning along the Gulf Coast of the state.
This is a list of areas under voluntary evacuation orders as of the present time. These details may change at any time. Residents are urged to be aware of their evacuation zones and to be prepared in the event they need to leave on short notice.
Alachua County -- We have an Evacuation Order for those who live in mobile or manufactured homes, or if you live in flood-prone areas. If you have flooded during previous storms, you need to evacuate. Details can be found at https://www.alachuacountyready.com/incidents/idalia/latestupdates/5070000816
Baker County
Gilchrist County -- Voluntary Evacuation of all Low-Lying areas and residents living in Mobile Homes.
Hernando County -- Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. Information on public shelters can be found at https://www.hernandocounty.us/Home/Components/News/News/7960/165
Madison County -- VOLUNTARY evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/p/Madison-County-Emergency-Management-100064690746212/
Union County -- At this time, based on the current forecast, we STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all residents that live in mobile home, low-laying areas, and other residences that are not structurally sound to evacuate either out of the area or to family that live in structurally sound homes.
Volusia County -- Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. People who live in RVs, mobile homes, or low-lying areas may wish to find accommodations with friends or family members. People in these high-risk areas may use public shelters as a site of last resort. Details can be found at: https://www.volusia.org/services/emergency-services/emergency-management/pin/evacuations.stml
Delta Air Lines allows rebooking ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Delta Air Lines says they are permitting travelers in the affected areas to rebook tickets at no additional charge.
This is for travel that is impacted between Tuesday, August 28, and Thursday, August 31. Tickets must be reissued on, or before Sunday, September 3, and travel must also resume by that date (Sunday).
The cities affected include:
- Brunswick, GA (BQK)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Columbus, GA (CSG)
- Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
- Gainesville, FL (GNV)
- Hilton Head Island, GA (HHH)
- Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
- Key West, FL (EYW)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Panama City, FL (ECP)
- Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Tallahassee, FL (TLH)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
- Valdosta, GA (VLD)
Other cities and details may be added as the storm approaches the coast. Full details are available from Delta.com and on the Delta app.
SunRail commuter rail service suspended
The regional SunRail service that runs in the Greater Orlando area has been suspended in advance of Hurricane Idalia's arrival.
"SunRail service is suspended until further notice due to the impending storm," reads a notice on the rail service's website.
The commuter rail system runs from Volusia and Osceola counties through downtown Orlando.
Amtrak cancels several trains to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Amtrak says they have canceled and rerouted several trains for Tuesday and Wednesday running along the East Coast as a result of Hurricane Idalia.
Most notable among these changes are on the Auto Train, Silver Star and Silver Meteor routes, each of which ordinarily go to Florida from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. These are all canceled. In addition, the Palmetto, which goes from New York City to Savannah is cut back to only go from New York to Washington. Details can be found below.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va.) is canceled.
• Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va., to Sanford, Fla.) is canceled.
• Silver Star 91: (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Star 92: (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 97 (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 98 (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Palmetto 89 (New York to Savannah) will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.
• Palmetto 90 (Savannah to New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va.) is canceled.
• Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va., to Sanford, Fla.) is canceled.
• Silver Star 91: (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Star 92: (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 97 (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 98 (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Palmetto 89 (New York to Savannah) will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.
• Palmetto 90 (Savannah to New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York.
The rail carrier says reservations may be able to be switched to a different day, but they are advised to check with Amtrak reservations for the most up-to-date information and details at 1-800-USA-RAIL. Additional details can be found on Amtrak.com and on the Amtrak app.
Idalia forces airport closures in Tampa, St. Petersburg
Tampa International Airport suspended operations as of 12:01 Tuesday morning ahead of Idalia's arrival in the Tampa Bay area.
According to airport management, the early closure allows personnel to secure the entire airfield and terminal buildings, including all of the jet bridges, ground equipment, and other resources ahead of an anticipated early Wednesday landfall along Florida's west coast.
Airport management points out that Tampa International is not a shelter, and that individuals should seek refuge elsewhere. The airport is located less than a half-mile from Tampa Bay. Tampa International Airport sits about 26 feet above sea level.
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport announced they plan to close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Hurricane Idalia, and reopen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hotel group offers discounted rates for evacuating Floridians
Rosen Hotels & Resorts says they are opening the doors of their Orlando properties for Florida residents displaced by Hurricane Idalia.
The hotelier says their Rosen Plaza and Rosen Inn at Point Orlando properties are making "Florida Resident Distress Rates" available for local residents.
The offer includes wifi and pet-friendly accommodations with no additional pet fee. They are offering $55 per night at the Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando and $79 per night at the Rosen Plaza. Both properties are located on International Drive in Orlando.
The company says those who wish to take advantage of the offer can call their reservation line at 866-337-6736.
Current Watches and Warnings
Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday in the warning area along the east coast of Florida and South Carolina Tropical storm conditions are possible along the southeast U.S. coast within the southern portions of the watch area by early Wednesday.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, these are the current watches and warnings:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
* Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Isle of Youth Cuba
* Dry Tortugas Florida
* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
* West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
* Sebastian Inlet, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
* South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina