Hurricane Idalia strengthening as it heads toward Florida

MIAMI - Hurricane Idalia strengthened Monday morning as it headed toward Florida.

As of 8 a.m., the Category 1 hurricane's winds went from 75 mph to 80 mph. About 135 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas, it was moving to the north at 14 mph.

Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous Category 3 hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

Storm alerts NEXT Weather

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

* Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Isle of Youth Cuba

* Dry Tortugas, Florida

* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

* West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

* Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge

* Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

* Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

* Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday in the warning area along the east coast of Florida and South Carolina Tropical storm conditions are possible along the southeast U.S. coast within the southern portions of the watch area by early Wednesday.

Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, southeast Georgia, and the eastern Carolinas could see 4 to 8 inches of rain from Tuesday into Thursday. Some areas could see up to 12 inches, primarily near landfall in northern Florida.

Storm peak surge NEXT Weather

Along the state's upper west coast, a peak storm surge could be from 8 to 12 feet. Tampa could see a storm surge of 4 - 7 feet while Keys could see 1 to 2 feet of surge.

Higher than normal King Tides due to the full "Blue Moon" could enhance storm surge around high tide times.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued for at least six counties along Florida's Gulf Coast.

"This is going to be a major impact," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Monday morning news conference, warning Floridians should expect Idalia to be a major hurricane - Category 3 or higher - at landfall.

What to expect NEXT Weather

On Tuesday, Idalia will pass west of South Florida so expect gusty winds and heavy squalls. On Wednesday, it will still be windy but fewer rain squalls. On Thursday, our weather begins to improve with the potential for spotty storms.

Winds could gust 30 to 45 miles an hour and could be slightly higher in the Lower Keys where they have the Tropical Storm Watch in effect.