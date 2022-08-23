Florida Primary 2022

Florida Primary 2022get the free app
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary.
That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed.
Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.
What to watch for in Florida's primaries
Florida, once a swing state that has been trending more Republican in recent years, will have its chance to go to the polls on Tuesday.
Democrats will be choosing who will challenge Republican rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio. Because of its increase in population, the state is also adding congressional district.
Though they won the White House and Senate in 2020, Democrats lost two U.S. House seats in south Florida. President Biden lost the state by just under 4 points (371,686 votes) to former President Donald Trump. By comparison, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump by 112,911 votes in 2016.
