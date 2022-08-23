Watch CBS News

Florida Primary 2022

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary. 

That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. 

For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed. 

Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.

Click here for the results page.

 

What to watch for in Florida's primaries

Florida, once a swing state that has been trending more Republican in recent years, will have its chance to go to the polls on Tuesday. 

Democrats will be choosing who will challenge Republican rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio. Because of its increase in population, the state is also adding congressional district.

Though they won the White House and Senate in 2020, Democrats lost two U.S. House seats in south Florida. President Biden lost the state by just under 4 points (371,686 votes) to former President Donald Trump. By comparison, Hillary Clinton lost to Trump by 112,911 votes in 2016.

Click here for the races to watch.

 

"Got caught texting voters"

By CBS Miami Team
 

"Make your voice heard this primary"

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.