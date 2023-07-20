WWC 2023: How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has officially begun. The soccer tournament, running from now through August 20, will see the top 32 national teams face off in multiple rounds of play. Will the U.S. women's national team win their fifth FIFA Women's World Cup championship this year? You'll have to tune in to find out. Here's how to do it.

When does the U.S. women's national team play in the World Cup?

The No. 1 ranked U.S. women's national team is part of Group E, which also includes Vietnam, Portugal and Netherlands. The team will play three games in the initial round of 32:

United States vs. Vietnam: Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. EDT (Fox)

United States vs. Netherlands: July 26 at 9 p.m. EDT (Fox)

United States vs. Portugal: August 1 at 3 a.m. EDT (Fox)

The top two teams in Group E will advance to the round of 16 knockout stage. That stage begins August 5.

Best way to stream the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sling TV



FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. While Fox is available over-the-air in most media markets, you'll need cable TV or an online streaming plan to catch the games airing on FS1.

If you don't already have cable or a satellite package such as DirecTV, the most cost effective way to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be Sling TV. The Sling TV Blue tier includes access to 42 channels, including your local Fox station (where available) and FS1. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which comes in handy for recording all the early morning games.

You can get your first month of SlingTV Blue tier for $20. (The regular price for Sling TV Blue is $45 per month.) There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

SlingTV Blue tier, $20 for first month (reduced from $45/mo.)

Full FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 schedule

The first stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, began on July 20 and runs through August 1. Here's the full schedule for that stage.

For more on the FIFA Women's World Cup, including odds and predictions, check out our sister site CBSSports.com.

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada: 10:30 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland: 1 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica: 3:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam: 9 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan: 3 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti: 5:30 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group D: Denmark vs. China: 8 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa: 1 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal: 3:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina: 2 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco: 4:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama: 7 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea: 10 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines: 1:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway: 4 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica: 1 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia: 3:30 a.m EDT (FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland: 8 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands: 9 p.m. EDT (Fox)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam: 3:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria: 6 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa: 8 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark: 4:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti: 7 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy: 3:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica: 8:30 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco: 12:30 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand: 3 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines: 3 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia: 5:30 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain: 3 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia: 3 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria: 6 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States: 3 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands: 3 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group D: China vs. England: 7 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark: 7 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden: 3 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy: 3 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil: 6 a.m. EDT (FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany: 6 a.m. EDT (Fox)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia: 6 a.m. EDT (FS1)

More ways to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup

If you want to watch all the games of the FIFA Women's World Cup, you'll need a streaming plan that includes both Fox and FS1. Here are your top options, which include access to many more live sporting events (such as the PGA Tour Open Championship).

Digital antenna

The U.S. women's national team will play all their Group E games on Fox, which means you can watch them over-the-air on your local Fox affiliate with a digital antenna.

This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon. Rated 4.3 stars.

Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $25 after coupon (down from $40)

FuboTV

FuboTV is a streaming service built around live sports coverage. The entry level Pro plan, which costs $75 per month, includes 162 channels (Fox and FS1 included) and 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR storage. Fubo is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can test out the service and watch FIFA Women's World Cup games without risk.

FuboTV, starting at $75 per month

Hulu + Live TV bundle

It's not as affordable as rival Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. If you're going this route, you might want to consider the Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle that starts at $70 per month.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has all the networks a sports fan could want, including FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, USA Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. If you want to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup live, you'll need a Entertainment level plan or higher. That plan starts at $65 per month.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

