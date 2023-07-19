How to watch the PGA Tour: 2023 Open Championship and Barracuda Championship

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Barbasol Championship ended with Swedish player Vincent Norman taking home the top prize with English golfer Nathan Kimsey as the runner-up. Now we have two more PGA tour championships on the horizon: the Open Championship (also known as the British Open) in Hoylake, England and the Barracuda Championship (also known as the Reno-Tahoe Open) in Truckee, California. Both tournaments start on Thursday, July 20 and last through Sunday, July 23. If you want to watch all the action, here's how to stream these events.

Possible favorites for the 2023 Open Championship include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, while the people to keep an eye on in the Barracuda Championship include Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler and Mark Hubbard.

Best way to stream the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour (including both the Open Championship and the Barracuda Championship) airs on the Golf Channel, which is included in many cable TV packages and on DirecTV. Don't have cable or satellite TV? Not a problem: You can watch the Golf Channel via a Peacock Premium streaming plan. Peacock Premium starts at $5.99 (or $59.99 per year for the annual plan), and includes access to 50 always-on channels, current NBC and Bravo shows, movies and -- of course -- sporting events such as the PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship (July 20-23) and the upcoming 2023 Open Championship (July 20-23).

The ad-free Peacock Premium plan costs $11.99 per month, or $119.99 annually.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. All championship rounds will air live on the Golf Channel, and stream later in the day on Peacock.

Schedule for the PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship rounds

Thursday, July 20: Round 1 will start at 9:45 a.m. EDT on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock

Round 1 will start at 9:45 a.m. EDT on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock Friday, July 21 : Round 2 will start at 9:45 a.m. EDT on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock

: Round 2 will start at 9:45 a.m. EDT on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock Saturday, July 22 : Round 3 start time is TBD, but will air on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock

: Round 3 start time is TBD, but will air on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock Sunday, July 23: Round 4 start time is TBD, but will air on the Golf Channel or stream at 5 p.m. EDT on Peacock

PGA Tour: 2023 Open Championship schedule

You won't want to miss the major tournament of the PGA Tour: the 2023 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The sporting event is also taking place July 20 through July 23. The entire championship will stream live on Peacock, with additional TV coverage available on the USA Network and NBC. Who will take home the Claret Jug?

Many cable TV packages include the PGA Tour airing coverage on the Golf Channel, NBC and USA Network, as does satellite provider DirecTV (Choice level plan or higher, $85 per month). If you don't have cable TV, or your package doesn't include the Golf Channel, you can stream the PGA Tour: Open Championship on Peacock.

Schedule for the PGA Tour: The Open Championship rounds

Thursday, July 20: Round 1 will air from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock or from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network

Round 1 will air from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock or from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network Friday, July 21 : Round 2 will air from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock or from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network

: Round 2 will air from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock or from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network Saturday, July 22 : Round 3 will stream from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on Peacock or 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

: Round 3 will stream from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on Peacock or 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on NBC Sunday, July 23: Round 4 will stream from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT on Peacock or 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

For more on the PGA Tour, including odds and predictions, check out our sister site CBS Sports.

More ways to stream the PGA Tour

If you need to stream the PGA Tour championships live, you'll need a pricier streaming plan than Peacock Premium. Here are your top options, which include access to many more live sporting events.

Hulu + Live TV bundle



It's not as affordable as rival Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle includes access to the Golf Channel. If you're going this route, you might want to consider the Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle.

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV Stream has all the networks a sports fan could want, including Golf Channel, USA Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. If you want to watch the PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship live, you'll need a Choice level plan or higher. That plan starts at $85 per month.

The best TV deals during the PGA Tour



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV is on sale now -- it's one of our readers' favorite televisions. It's great for watching the PGA Tour (and other sports, as well).

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest smart TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

