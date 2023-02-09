Where to pre-order 'Hogwarts Legacy' (and get $10 in free money)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been 26 years since Harry Potter went off to Hogwarts for the very first time. Now, thanks to a new open-world role-playing game, fans of the series can finally follow in Harry's footsteps through "Hogwarts Legacy." The new "Harry Potter" video game is available for pre-order at Best Buy for PS5, Xbox and PC -- with an extra magical deal included.

In this new open-world role-playing game (RPG), fans can customize their own character to play as a fifth-year student arriving at Hogwarts for the very first time. You'll take classes, master spells and battle -- and even ride -- magical beasts. But you'll also have to face a brewing goblin rebellion and the reemergence of an almost-forgotten ancient form of magic.

"Hogwarts Legacy" arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Keep reading to find out what else you should know about the new "Harry Potter" game.

When does 'Hogwarts Legacy' come out?

The initial "Hogwarts Legacy" release date is February 10, 2023. Fans who just can't wait until Friday can get their hands on a wand early by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of "Hogwarts Legacy" for PS5, Xbox Series X or PC, which all include 72 hours of early access to the game.

'Hogwarts Legacy' deal

If you're planning to play "Hogwarts Legacy," check out this magical deal before you buy. Best Buy is offering a free $10 gift card when you pre-order "Hogwarts Legacy" -- even if you're a Nintendo Switch user who has to wait until July, you can still score a gift card now.

However, this deal is not available for the Deluxe Edition of "Hogwarts Legacy," so if you were on the fence about paying more for early access to the game, perhaps a gift card will persuade you to wait.

What consoles is 'Hogwarts Legacy' on?

"Hogwarts Legacy" for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X comes out on Feb. 10, 2023. Gamers who play on a PS4 or Xbox One will need to wait until April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version of "Hogwarts Legacy" is currently set to come out on July 25, 2023.

What is 'Hogwarts Legacy?'

"Hogwarts Legacy" is a new open-world, action-adventure role-play video game set within the world of "Harry Potter." As a player, you'll get to enroll in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth-year user-generated wizard.

Despite being set long before the events of "Harry Potter," you can take part in many familiar activities as a player, including hanging out in your chosen house's common room, exploring Hogwarts castle and attending classes like Defense Against the Dark Arts and Herbology.

Did J.K. Rowling make 'Hogwarts Legacy?'

According to the "Hogwarts Legacy" website, the "Harry Potter" author was "not involved in the creation of the game," but creators did work "closely with her team on all aspects of the game."

So while this isn't a new story from J.K. Rowling, the RPG's plot is inspired by the writer's work and takes place within the Wizarding World.

Is 'Hogwarts Legacy' multiplayer?



Potterheads who were looking forward to playing quidditch with their friends within the world of "Hogwarts Legacy" may be disappointed to discover the open-world game is not multiplayer. This new "Harry Potter" game is single-player.

Is there quidditch in 'Hogwarts Legacy?'

Speaking of playing quidditch: in the world of "Hogwarts Legacy," the fan-favorite flying broomstick sport has apparently been banned by Headmaster Black.

Are Harry, Ron and Hermione in 'Hogwarts Legacy?'

If you're simply a fan of the original 'Harry Potter" books or their movie counterparts, know this: because "Hogwarts Legacy" is set over 100 years prior to the events of the original "Harry Potter" series, you won't see some of your favorite movie characters.

