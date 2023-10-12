CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Should you shop now, or just wait for the next Amazon Prime Day sale? With two Amazon Prime Day sales dropping in the last two months, you may think that the next Amazon Prime sale is right around the corner. But if you're thinking about delaying your purchases until the next event, you may want to reconsider.

We've got all the details on the next Amazon Prime Day sale, so that you can be ready for your next chance to save. In the meantime, shop these still-available Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals before they're gone to take advantage of Amazon's latest sales event.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day after the October 2023 deals end?

The next Amazon Prime Day sale will not come until summer 2024. If Amazon follows historic patterns, there will likely be an Amazon Prime Day in July 2024 and possibly a follow-up event in October 2024. This is quite a long way away, so it's a good idea to take advantage of the current deals while you can.

However, even without a Prime Day in the near future, there is still one major Amazon sale to look forward to. Amazon's Black Friday sale will be happening on Nov. 24.

The top Amazon October Prime Day deals that you can still shop now



Amazon's huge early Black Friday sale is over, but these deals are still available. Though they won't last much longer, so act fast if you want to score these still-available Prime Day deals.

Amazon

Need something quick and easy to watch your favorite shows with? This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

It does offer great-looking 4K Ultra HD support for Dolby Vision, HDR and more, but there's nothing confusing or complicated about setup -- which might be exactly what you're looking for.

The Alexa-enabled voice remote lets you search through and launch your fave shows with just your voice. Plus, you can ask Alexa to help control your smart home devices connected to the hub.

Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $23 with Amazon Prime, so you can get it for over half off its normal price.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:

It comes with 4K Ultra HD support for a bright, crisp picture.

The Alexa-enabled remote lets you search for and launch your favorite shows via voice.

It's less than the price of a fancy dinner out right now -- and can handle all your streaming needs.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them. These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

"Works really well and also vacuums in the spots you normally can't reach; under the bed and other pieces of furniture. This is a game-changer," one Amazon reviewer says. "I run it about five times a week and my floors are always clean. Love it!"

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 692:

It's a budget-friendly iRobot Roomba option.

It offers a 60-minute run time.

The vacuum is quick and easy to set-up.

iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is 31% off at Amazon. The brand touts the s9+ as the smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet in the lineup. It features 40-times the suction power of other iRobot Roomba models, the brand's signature three-stage cleaning system, vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your home and build a personal Smart Map and 30% wider Dual Rubber Brushes that can tackle even long pet hair. Plus, it can all be controlled remotely from your smart device.

Get it now for $692 (regularly $999).

Why we like the iRobot Roomba s9+:

It's the brand's smartest, most powerful robot vacuum.

It features 40-times more suction power than other models.

It's great for picking up pet and human hair.

Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for $90 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Amazon

These Jabra headphones are 40% off right now. The Bluetooth earbuds promise up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case and feature adjustable noise-canceling technology. They are designed for wear during workouts and are sweat-proof.

"As an active runner who sweats a lot when running, I've always had issues with other brands of earbuds over the years and having them pop out during my runs. That is, until now!" says an Amazon reviewer. "I purchased the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds after searching online for sweat-resistant earbuds for runners. After wearing these earbuds for the past month-plus, I can honestly say that these earbuds more than met my expectations for staying in my ears through lots of sweat-related activities."

Why we like the Jabra Elite 7 earbuds:

Reviewers report that the earbuds are comfortable and stay in place while running.

The earbuds offer five levels of noise cancellation, so you can hear as much or as little of your surroundings as you'd like.

They provide a rich, immersive sound with 6mm speakers.

They're IP57 rated for dust and water resistance.

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Walmart

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

Amazon

The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard when it comes to smart trackers. Launched in 2021, its dominance hasn't waned. Designed exclusively for Apple users, this compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers Precision Finding, making the search for your lost items pinpoint accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're within your grasp, even if you're searching for a device that may be off. Because sometimes thieves think they're being clever, and that'll keep you from finding your phone.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, but you'll get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but it's marked down to $89 on Amazon.

Why we like Apple AirTags:

AirTags seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking, even if your tracker is not near your phone.

Its battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

Its Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.



Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?



The best Amazon Prime Day offers are reserved for Prime members. But now that the sale is over, most of the remaining deals at Amazon are available to all shoppers. Tap the button below to see all the Prime Day deals at Amazon you can still get.

How you can sign up for Amazon Prime

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks. Tap the button below to sign up.

Can products bought during Amazon Prime Day be returned?



Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

