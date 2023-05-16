Discover Samsung Summer Sale: Save $1,060 on this CBS Essentials reader-loved washer and dryer pair

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung is offering a great deal on our bestselling washer and dryer duo. Right now, you can save $1,060 on Samsung's Bespoke washer and dryer pair. The 4.8-star-rated laundry duo is marked down during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. When you shop the sales event you'll also score discounted prices on a variety of Samsung's top-rated washing machines and electric dryers. These laundry duos all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Hurry -- these Samsung deals won't last forever. Save big on our bestselling washer and dryer below.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,060

The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for completed loads in as little as 30 minutes.

The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $2,958)

It's a great time to upgrade to a new washer and dryer. The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is on now through May 21.

Consider upgrading more than just your washer and dryer this year. The Samsung sale includes deals on a variety of home appliances, robot vacuums, tablets, TVs and more. Plus, new deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We've found the best deals on Samsung products that you can score right now at the Discover Samsung event.

Shop more of the best washers and dryers of 2023



Discover more CBS Essentials customer-loved washers and dryers below. Many of these washer and dryers are on sale now.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

This washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and it can wash a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

This six-cubic-foot washer is big enough for a large family or someone who goes through a lot of laundry.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,778 (reduced from $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer and dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Both of these home appliances are generously sized, making them a great choice for big families or people who tend to wait to do a lot of laundry at once. The washer is 5-cubic-feet and the dryer is a massive 7.5-cubic-feet.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,608 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save big when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,358 (reduced from $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately, but you'll get the best deal when you bundle.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

