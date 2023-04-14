CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Do something good for the planet and your home: Upgrade from your old gas appliance to a smart electric dryer. If you're wondering what exactly makes a great dryer, that's easy: The best electric dryers are outfitted with all the latest laundry tech. We're talking smart clothes dryers with advanced moisture sensing capabilities, AI-powered dials that learn your drying preferences and can recommend even better ones, dryers that dry clothes in just 30 minutes and dryers with steam cycle technology that boast wrinkle control and can eliminate germs, pollen, bacteria and more.

Spring cleaning? Start here. The experts at CBS Essentials have found customer-loved dryers that have a four-star rating or higher, and include tons of positive reviews. A great dryer doesn't have to include a big price tag. We've found dryers for every budget, including top-rated dryers on sale now.

Forget gas dryers – you can make your home more eco-friendly with a front-load or top-load electric dryer. Shop the best electric dryers in 2023 below.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,400

LG smart electric dryer, $1,050

What you should look for in an electric dryer

Just starting your electric dryer search?

The best electric dryers in 2023 include all the latest functions and features. Plus, they're environmentally friendly. When shopping, look for a smart electric dryer. These intelligent home appliances can be controlled remotely via your smartphone, so you can stop, start and check your laundry's progress wherever you are. Be sure to look for an electric dryer outfitted with must-have features such as sensor dry technology and steam sanitize capabilities to eliminate germs.

Looking for the best energy efficient dryers? Energy Star, a program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy releases an annual list of the most energy efficient electric dryers -- and it features a ton of top-rated dryer brands including Samsung.

Why should you try an electric dryer?

Gas-powered appliances can be bad for you and the environment.

It's a great time to invest in an electric dryer. Many top-rated electric dryers are on sale now. The latest electric dryers include new features that many older gas models do not. Want to try an electric dryer in 2023? We've rounded up the best electric dryers this year, including the best front-load electric dryers, the best electric dryers with sensor dry technology and the best energy efficiency dryers.

Best front-load electric clothes dryers in 2023

We've rounded up the best front-load smart electric dryers. These large capacity and ultra-large capacity laundry machines all have at least a four-star rating and feature tons of positive reviews.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Samsung

This electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Samsung

This large capacity dryer can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

Samsung

This 4.7-star-rated large capacity dryer features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

This smart electric dryer is a great option for people with allergies. According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Whirlpool via Best Buy

Whirlpool makes a 4.6-star-rated dryer that boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

This dryer can fit a lot of laundry. It measures seven-cubic-feet, which is much larger than many options from Whirlpool's competitors.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $550 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

Maytag via Best Buy

Need more power and more space? This 4.5-star-rated, extra-large capacity Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $900 (regularly $1,125)

Best dryers with sensor dry technology in 2023

How long should a large load be in the dryer? Let your dryer answer that question for you. These top-rated laundry appliances are all outfitted with sensory dry technology for the perfect dry without burning or shrinking, every time.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door

LG

This 4.7-star-rated dryer features a dual-opening door to make unloading clean laundry a breeze. The LG home appliance is outfitted with sensors that detect moisture and auto-adjusts drying time to saving energy.

The machine's FlowSense duct clogging and clean filter indicators alert you when it's time to clean the ducts and lint filter for the best possible dry.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled rear control electric dryer with EasyLoad door, $849 (regularly $1,150)

LG smart electric dryer



LG via Best Buy

This 4.6-star-rated dryer uses advanced sensors and AI technology to automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more. Use the LG ThinQ app to start or stop the dryer from anywhere and receive alerts.

At 7.4-cubic-feet, this laundry appliance is a great choice for large families or simply someone who goes through a lot of sheets and towels.

LG smart electric dryer, $1,150

Best energy efficiency dryers in 2023

Shop dryers highly rated by Energy Star, a program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. These home appliances are eco-friendly and include the latest laundry functions and features.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer

Beko via Appliances Connection

This Beko ventless condensing electric dryer tops Energy Star's most efficient electric dryer list of 2023.

The eco-friendly dryer features 15 cycles, including jeans, sanitize and fitness wear. It's on sale now.

Beko ventless condensing electric dryer, $1,399 (regularly $1,745)

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry

Samsung

This Samsung Bespoke dryer cracks Energy Star's top five most efficient electric dryers of 2023.

The energy-efficient dryer can dry a full load in 30 minutes with Samsung's SuperSpeed Dry technology. The home appliance's AI Optimal Dry cycle automatically chooses the time and temperature settings based on what you're drying. It features a reversible door.

Choose from two colors.

Samsung dryer with Bespoke design and AI Optimal Dry, $1,400

