Protect your important documents and valuables with the best safes in 2023

In these uncertain times, you might consider buying a safe. Safes keep track of your valuables and important documents. They stop small children, visitors and burglars from having access to your private items. Some safes will even protect your things from fires and floods. Never purchased a safe before? Not to worry. We've found the best safes in 2023.

Safes come in a range of sizes and a variety of price points. The experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of customer-loved safes with a four-star rating and higher. Keep reading to shop the best safes in 2023 for your documents and valuables -- you can't lose with any of these safe options!

The best safes in 2023

It's time to protect your things. Invest in a safe that will store important documents, precious jewelry, photos, money and more. Shop our selection of the best safes in 2023.

Amazon

This affordable, alloy steel safe by AmazonBasics comes in seven sizes. Choose from a fingerprint lock or a keypad lock. It comes with two emergency override keys to protect against forgotten passcodes or dead batteries.

The 4.6-star-rated safe is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

This 18-pound safe's hinges are pry-resistant, as they're concealed, and it has an adjustable or removable shelf. It has mounting holes in case you'd like to hang it.

Pros:

This is a reviewer-loved No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

This safe comes in a bunch of different sizes.

Cons:

This safe is not water resistant.

This safe requires batteries, which are not included.

Mycube

This small safe has reinforced steel walls and tamper-proof door bolts, plus a self-install bolt kit to secure the safe in place. It has a digital keypad for access and a light inside.

This safe comes in four colors and requires four AA batteries. It weighs 35 pounds. This safe also comes in a larger size for an additional cost.

"It looks amazing and is so well made," a reviewer says on the Mycube site. "It functions flawlessly and I would definitely purchase again. It's worth the price and so glad I didn't go cheap."

Pros:

This small safe is a great size if you only have a couple of valuables you want to protect.

There's a light inside so you can see what you're doing.

Cons:

This safe runs on batteries that you'll need to replace.

It's a splurge.

Walmart

Walmart has this stunning deal on a bestselling Honeywell safe right now.

It's waterproof and can withstand a fire of up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. This safe locks with a key.

It's currently on sale for $98, reduced from $200.

Pros:

This safe is currently on sale.

This safe is waterproof and can withstand fire for some time.

Con:

You may lose its key.

Walmart

This 1.2 cubic foot steel safe with a combination lock is both water- and fire-resistant. It protects your valuables in a fire for one hour (up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant in up to 8 inches of water for up to 24 hours. If your safe is damaged by fire or water, SentrySafe promises a replacement.

This 86-pound safe comes with a dual key that gives you the ability to disable the primary lock, even if other people know the combination.

Find this 4.3-star-rated safe in two other sizes as well at Walmart.

Pros:

This safe is water- and fire-resistant. The brand will replace your safe if it doesn't hold up.

It has both a combination lock and key option.

Con:

It may be heavy for you to move, at 86 pounds.

Amazon

Hide your valuables in plain sight with this small book safe from Amazon Basics. Store it in between other books on a bookshelf, and no one will ever think it's actually a safe. Or, take it with you when you travel.

This uber-affordable safe that reviewers rate 4.4 stars on Amazon comes in two colors. Choose from a combination lock and a key lock.

"Not the most realistic 'book,' but great value and good bang for your buck!" an Amazon customer says. "Definitely recommend for someone looking for a convenient stash spot/small safe."

Pros:

This safe is super subtle.

It's ideal for traveling.

It's affordable.

Cons:

It doesn't offer a ton of storage space.

It weighs less than two pounds, so it's easy to grab and go.

It's not water resistant.

Wayfair

This affordable, small safe from Wayfair has two lock options -- a key and a passcode.

"Love the fact it has more than one way to lock it," a reviewer says. "If you forget the code, you have keys."

It's currently $48, reduced from $53.

Pros:

This safe is on sale now.

It has two lock options.

Cons:

It only weighs around 5 pounds, so it's easy to grab and go.

It requires batteries that you will need to replace.

