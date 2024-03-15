These stick vacuum deals are the best you'll find for a cleaner home

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring cleaning means vacuuming every single bit of carpet in your home until it's spotless. But unless you have a robot vacuum, that also means lugging around a bulk upright vacuum.

Or not.

Work smarter, not harder, by picking up a lightweight, easily maneuverable stick vacuum. Because these vacuums are typically smaller and lightweight, they not only make cleaning under hard-to-reach areas and under your home's furniture much easier, but they won't tire you out as easily.

Not sure which stick vacuum is right for you? We've done the hard work. All you have to focus on is keeping a sparkling fresh home. And plenty of the best stick vacuums are on sale right now. In fact, many of best vacuum brands like Dyson, Shark, and Bissell have discounts on highly rated models just in time for you to kick off this year's spring cleaning sesh. Below, find some of the best deals we could find on vacuums that'll make moving through your home a lot easier – and much less spendy, too.

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum (24% off)

Need a vacuum that delivers super strong suction, helps you breathe cleaner air, and empties its own dustbin? You've got it with this Samsung vacuum.

This stick vacuum uses a special motor to offer the brand's strongest suction with up to 210AW of power to get you through cleaning both carpet and hard floors. It also uses a 5-layer HEPA filter to separate and filter up to 99.999% of micro particles in your home to help make breathing a little easier.

It empties the dustbin all on its own, as well at your discretion. It claims to contain all the dust and debris while doing this. (Otherwise, what's the point of even cleaning?)

All this, and the vacuum is still surprisingly lightweight. You can get up to 60 minutes of runtime per charge as well, so as long as you need to clean, it'll be there for you. You also can make use of several included attachments to make your home look as pristine as possible.

Dyson Outsize cordless stick vacuum (25% off)

Dyson Outsize cordless stick vacuum

This larger Dyson stick vacuum boasts 90% more power than many similar Dyson stick models, with a 150% larger dustbin and a bigger, wider brush that can help you power through larger areas. You can also detach the top of the vacuum to use it as a handheld. Its special cleaner head detangles long hair, helps cut through pet hair and other tough debris, and helps reduce dust and allergens as well.

You can clean for a while with it, too. It has 60 minutes of runtime, so you can tackle larger messes without having to run to charge it up again.

It uses a special power trigger like many of the other Dyson stick vacuums to help you stay efficient, only exerting power when you're actively squeezing it and running the vacuum.

There's a built-in LCD screen on the handle to show you how much juice is left (down to the second) as well as the power mode you're using.

If you want a maneuverable but powerful stick vacuum, this is an excellent choice you won't want to pass up.

Black+Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max cordless vacuum (22% off)

This affordable vacuum is a lightweight option that won't break the bank. It's one of the brand's better stick vacuums, with up to 25% more pickup when it comes to carpet debris. It also has a 44-minute runtime, meaning it rivals Dyson and the rest of the competition for less.

It can tackle plenty of ground-in carpet messes, pet hair, crumbs, and other bits and pieces, thanks to tech that adjusts suction based on floor type. That helps to optimize its performance and battery life, while its special cyclonic filter automatically cleans itself to keep your vacuum running the best that it can.

The built-in LED lights on the front help you locate dirt that might still be hiding, and its anti-tangle brush bar mean you won't have to pull clumps of hair from the vacuum when you go to clean it out.

It may not have all the bells and whistles that some of the other, more expensive stick vacuums claim, but it's still worth every bit of its current price.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless stick vacuum (16% off)

What stands out about the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is that one of its vacuum heads comes with an attached light, allowing you to see the dust and debris on your floor so much more easily. Use that Fluffy Optic vacuum head on hard floors, and then, when you're ready to clean rugs or carpeting, swap in the Digital Motorbar cleaner head, which has a self-cleaning brush roll.

What's also pretty neat about this Dyson model is that the motor head has an LCD screen that displays cleaning progress as you are vacuuming.

This Dyson can be converted into a handheld vacuum that works with three attachments, including a dusting and crevice tool, hair screw tool and combination tool, the latter of which is a wide nozzle and brush in one. You'll also get a HEPA filter built into the machine and a docking station for easy storage.

The Dyson V15 runs for 60 minutes and takes 4.5 hours to get to a full charge.

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro corded stick vacuum (40% off)

What's so great about having a corded stick vacuum is that, unlike cordless models, you don't have to worry about running out of battery mid-clean and needing to wait hours for it to charge back up again.

The Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro has plenty of features that make vacuuming your home a breeze. There's a light on the vacuum head for easier viewing of dust on your floor, plus it easily converts into a handheld vacuum. There's an attachment specifically designed to tackle pet hair, too.

This Shark model has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that this is "the best vacuum I've owned," adding: "I love this vacuum! We have three dogs that are in and out of the house, so we have a lot of pet hair. This vacuum does the trick! It gets pet hair off the couch too.

"I love how it can get under furniture and counters. It turns easily and has great suction power. My floors look so clean after using it."

Shark Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum (33% off)

This Shark model was specifically designed to tackle the major messes that can be created from pet hair. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, and an LED light on the vacuum head to help spot sprinklings of pet hair on your floor.

It has a HEPA filter and an anti-allergen seal to ensure the pet dander you pick up stays inside the machine. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld vacuum, giving you the ability to suck up the pet hair sitting on your couch or your pet's bed much more easily.

We like that this only takes three hours to charge (one to two hours less than comparable models), though you can expect it to run for up to 40 minutes.

The Shark Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love this thing. I have a 100-pound bloodhound, two cats and [a] wood-carving spouse. It has great maneuverability and suction. I wish it hadn't taken me so long to decide between this one and the Dyson."

Another verified customer said, "I will never have enough good things to say about this vacuum. Long battery life, gets all hair and crumbs off my floors. Plenty of attachments and lightweight."

Bissell 1984 AirRam cordless vacuum (22% off)

This stick vacuum is a bit on the bulky side, but considering its high, 4.5-star rating on Amazon, especially compared with other Bissell stick vacuums, we think the little extra space it takes up is worth it.

We like that the stick can be folded down to take up less space when not in use. Plus, unlike other stick vacuums, it can stand upright on its own, making storage a breeze. It comes with LED lights on the vacuum head, can run for 40 minutes and takes four hours to charge up again.

The Bissell 1984 AirRam cordless vacuum has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are so easy to use and they don't mess around about picking up animal hair and whatever else is on the floor or carpets! We love these Air Ram vacs. [This is] our third and when it goes, years down the road, we will get another one."