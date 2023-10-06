Become a Sam's Club member for just $15 before the holidays: Last chance to save

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Sam's Club

Looks like the holidays came early: Sam's Club memberships are just $15 now, ahead of the Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping seasons. When you become a Sam's Club member, you'll gain access to exclusive Sam's Club deals on everything you need for the holidays, including gifts, food, household essentials, furniture and more. You also get discounts on gas for all that upcoming holiday travel.

Here's another major benefit: Sam's Club will be throwing huge members' only sale events this October. Sam's Club members can shop the three-day-only Sam's Club Super Savings event, starting Oct. 10.

Join the bulk retailer for $15 right now, or become a Plus member for just $55. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you'll need to be a new member. Don't delay -- this hot membership deal expires on Oct. 15.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

You can even get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You'll get access to members only deals during Sam's Club Super Savings (Oct. 10).

Sam's Club

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can become a Sam's Club Plus member for just $55.

Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Why we like Sam's Club Plus memberships:

You'll get free shipping for online orders and free curbside pickup.

You'll receive 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year).

You'll get two hours' worth of early access to Sam's Club deals, such as Sam's Club's Flash Savings event on Oct. 6.

You'll get access to members only deals during Sam's Club Super Savings event (Oct. 10).

What is the Sam's Club Super Savings event?

The Sam's Club Super Savings event is a three-day only sale, and the brand's kickoff to the holiday shopping season. The sale begins Oct. 10, 2023, and will include $11,000 in offers. You can expect deals on personal care, home appliances, TVs, kitchen gadgets, clothing and so much more.

What's going to be on sale at Sam's Club?

Need to know what's going to be sale? We've listed some of the must-shop sale items below.

La Mer via Sam's Club

This high-end facial cream rarely goes on sale. But the one-ounce bottle of La Mer moisturizing cream will be $50 off for Sam's Club members during the retailer's Super Savings event. This rich cream is designed to soothe and heal thirsty skin while softening and smoothing the skin's texture. It can be used day and night.

It regularly retails for $150 but it will be on sale for $100 during the deals event. Remember, the sale doesn't start until Oct. 10.

Google Nest via Sam's Club

The Google Nest Doorbell is a battery-powered video doorbell that works with just about any smart home setup. See what's happening at your door from anywhere, and get alerts about important activity, like a visitor or package delivery. Because it's wireless, you can install it yourself. The Nest doorbell requires a free Google Account and is not compatible with the Nest app.

Regularly retailing for $179, it's going to be just $119 during the Sam's Club sale starting Oct. 10.

Philips via Sam's Club

This 4.3-star-rated Philips TV will be on sale during Sam's Club Super Savings event. Ask Google to control your TV, get recommendations of what to watch, dim the lights, and more with your voice. The television offers 4K resolution plus High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology that delivers more detail and captivating colors to enhance your visual experience. Expect deeper blacks, brighter whites and more vivid colors.

It will be just $349 during the sale, marked down from $449. Remember, this special price won't kick in until Oct. 10.

Bobsweep via Sam's Club

This five-star-rated Bobsweep robot vacuum and mop duo will be $150 off during the sale as a member-exclusive deal. The home cleaning gadget features a versatile robot vacuum cleaner that specializes in cleaning carpets and hard floors. Its three-stage cleaning process sweeps, vacuums and mops in a single pass, ensuring floors are cleaned thoroughly.

The cleaning gadget regularly retails for $250. You can score it on sale for $100 starting Oct. 10.

Best Sam's Club gift card deals

We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including this month's instant savings book deals and ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals



Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.

Related content from CBS Essentials:

